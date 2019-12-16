FAIRFAX – The Town of Fairfax will be looking to consolidate its next two phases of its sidewalk master plan, a move that, according to town officials, should allow Fairfax to extend its sidewalk network more quickly and potentially for a lower cost.
Fairfax’s town manager Brad Docheff told the town’s selectboard during a regular meeting in early December the town had applied to the state’s Transportation Alternatives Program to support both sidewalk phases as a singular project, something Docheff said he hoped would expedite the town’s longer-term sidewalk plans.
He contrasted the plan with the town’s first phase of sidewalk construction, which was stuck in limbo for nearly a decade until a special election and further grant funding from the state pushed the project to completion in 2018.
“With some of the challenges we faced… I thought, rather than go through two cycles and look at nine years and rising costs, see if we could get it all done at once maybe four years from now,” Docheff said. “We would still need to come up with the town’s end of the fund, but I think we would have… more control of the process moving forward.”
According to Docheff, it would still be several months before VTrans would likely respond to the town’s grant application, but funding secured through the Transportation Alternatives Program would allow the town to kick-off a construction plan similar to the town’s first phase of sidewalk construction.
“This would give us a good plan to kind of, through town meeting votes, accrue money in our sidewalk fund to meet our portion of the match,” Docheff said. “Rather than do it $3,000 at a time or $10,000 at a time, we actually know what it’s going to cost us, so we can break that down into three or four years to make sure we’re where we need to be.”
Phase one, completed in the second half of 2018, restored and expanded the town’s sidewalk network starting at Hunt Street’s intersection with Route 104. Construction ultimately extended sidewalks past the Fairfax Community Center and toward their current terminus near Rainville’s Collision & Repair.
Phase two and three would extend Fairfax’s sidewalk network further north, expanding walkways to the town’s offices on Buck Hollow Road and toward Nan’s Mobil, identified by town planners as the northern boundary of Fairfax’s densely populated village area.
According to Docheff, Fairfax would also likely be applying to the state’s Bike and Pedestrian Program as another shot of funding as it came closer to construction in the coming years. The town previously tapped the program for its first phase of sidewalk funding, giving the town a $140,000 funding boost just ahead of construction and allowing Fairfax to commit a $100,000 allocation for sidewalks overwhelmingly approved by voters in a special election toward future projects.
Docheff appeared optimistic about Fairfax’s chances in the state’s grant program when he spoke with the selectboard.
“I think we have a competitive application,” he said. “We’ll find out in a couple of months.”
Since the initial success of building its first phase of sidewalk planning, Fairfax has turned restoring and expanding its pedestrian infrastructure into a priority of sorts for the town.
Earlier this year, Docheff outlined for the Messenger an informal initiative he dubbed “Walkable Fairfax,” an umbrella term he used to define several pedestrian-oriented projects pursued around Fairfax.
Docheff framed the town’s sidewalk initiatives both for supporting public health and safety among the community’s walkers, as well as an economic tool for drawing new residents inclined to settle down in more pedestrian-friendly communities.
Earlier this year, Docheff outlined plans to rework the corner of Maple Street and Route 104, where kids walking to and from Bellows Free Academy – Fairfax often mingle with school traffic and the commuters from Fairfax and nearby Fletcher who use Route 104 to travel to Chittenden County and St. Albans.
As a part of that plan, a crosswalk would extend over Route 104 near the intersection and the sidewalks framing the Fairfax Community Corner – a parklet built this summer at the corner of Maple Street and Route 104 – would be rebuilt to better suit pedestrians traveling through that part of town.