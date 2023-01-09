FAIRFAX — The Northern Tier Center for Health in Fairfax is slated for renovations and expansion this year thanks to federal dollars.
In December, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) earmarked $2.6 million in funding for Franklin County. $400,000 of those dollars was awarded to NOTCH for much-needed renovations to its Fairfax Health Center.
“We want to revamp that space so it’s a safe environment for patients and staff,” NOTCH director Kathy Benoit told the Messenger.
Started about 25 years ago by Dr. Audrey von Lepel, the Fairfax Health Center is located in a quasi-residential home on Main Street that has grown too small. With three providers and close to 3,000 patients, some of its clinical rooms need to be expanded.
The federal money will help with that building expansion as well as other general facility updates, like better handicap accessibility.
In announcing the federal earmark, Sanders confirmed his long-time commitment to making health care more accessible and affordable.
“As you may know, in the last several years we have made strong progress in Vermont expanding access to primary health care. The programs I am announcing today take us a major step forward in continuing that progress,” he stated.
Another big piece of the project will be upgrades to the Fairfax Pharmacy.
Acquired by NOTCH in November 2021, the pharmacy is located down the road from the health center. Renovations will move the pharmacy into the health center for a better patient experience.
“We'd like it to be co-located with our medical facilities just for efficiency reasons and for patient access and such,” Benoit said.
No timeline for the construction has yet been set, but Benoit said she expects the work to take place this fiscal year, granted no obstacles get in the way.
“It's not an ideal situation for any construction project right now,” she said, referring to the labor shortage and inflated cost of materials.
The first step however, will be for NOTCH to complete its purchase of the Fairfax Health Center building, which is currently on a lease. That process should be completed by the end of January.
As the plan for renovations is further developed, Benoit said NOTCH wants to hear community input. With additional locations in Richford, Alburgh, Enosburg, Swanton, St. Albans and Georgia, she knows every community is a little bit different.
“We're going to try to find out what exactly the community needs, and try to accommodate that as much as we can,” she said. “We're very adamant about keeping medical services in smaller communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.