FRANKLIN COUNTY — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) announced more than $42 million has been secured for 51 Vermont projects in the federal budget legislation that passed the U.S. Senate on Thursday.
Approximately $1.6 million of that sum will be headed to Franklin County.
$1.4 million will rehabilitate and extend the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, a 26.4 mile multi-use recreation path between St. Albans and Richford.
$70,000 will help the Saint Albans Museum complete its much-needed exterior brickwork restoration.
$80,000 will go toward the Montgomery Community Project, which aims to create a modern community workspace to provide local business owners and remote workers with space, infrastructure and business counseling.
$400,000 will renovate the Northern Tier Center for Health (NOTCH) in Fairfax. The project will provide jobs, improve access to and delivery of medical and pharmacy services, and create a safe, welcoming space for patients, customers and employees.
$688,000 for the ANDCO Mobile Home Cooperative in Swanton to replace existing substandard homes and remove abandoned homes, helping to set the low-income, resident-owned co-op on a path towards long-term sustainability.
Sanders’ congressionally-directed spending projects for the upcoming year address what he said are critical needs across Vermont, including health care, child care, infrastructure, clean energy and water, farming and agriculture, education and housing.
The year-end spending package, to fund the federal government through 2023, now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives before it is sent to President Biden for his signature.
“Too many Vermonters, and people across the country, have lost hope that government can work for them in real ways,” Sanders stated in a press release about the funds. “With these projects, I am glad to say, Vermonters will soon see real, positive benefits in their daily lives and in their communities.”
Here’s a snapshot of some of the other funding headed to Vermont:
Vermont EMS Academy, $750,000: The funding will establish the Vermont EMS Academy to serve as an educational partner for Vermont EMS and provide high quality, financially and geographically accessible enhanced training to help rebuild the EMS workforce across the state.
Expansion of the Vermont State Firefighters Association Cadet Academy, $150,000: With this funding, the Vermont State Firefighters Association will quadruple the number of slots in its Fire Cadet Academy. This residential summer training program provides Vermonters age 14-17 with hands-on firefighter experience, critical leadership capabilities and highly transferable soft skills.
Expanding shared equity homeownership for Vermonters, $2.5 million: With this funding, the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board will expand affordable, shared equity homeownership opportunities to low- and moderate-income Vermonters statewide.
Resilient power for Community Health Centers, $500,000: The Clean Energy Group will install solar energy and battery storage systems at several community health centers in Vermont.
Center for Small Business and Community Legal Education, $1,274,000: Vermont Law School’s Entrepreneurship Lab will establish the new Center for Small Business and Community Legal Education to provide expert legal education and subsidized legal services to Vermont’s small businesses.
