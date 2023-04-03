ST. ALBANS — To highlight the heritage of French Canadians in St. Albans, the St. Albans City Historic Preservation Commission is considering the creation of a new historic district on Lake Street.
The bounds of the district have yet to be created, but the initiative would focus on the neighborhoods directly surrounding Holy Angels Church, which served as the cultural center for those French Canadians who moved into St. Albans in the 19th century.
“We feel it’s a part of Lake Street that isn’t always focused on and that it’d be a nice next piece for historic preservation,” commission chair Laz Scangas said.
Once created, the historic district would open up the ability for property owners to apply for historic preservation grants to update their buildings, Scangas said. It would not restrict a building owner’s ability to make changes to their properties.
French origins
The historic preservation commission first considered the creation of the district thanks in part to the work of Louise Haynes. The former BFA teacher grew up in the area, and she’s done research – alongside her colleagues, Don Miner and Al Welden – to better understand St. Albans’ French connection.
Haynes said most of the French Canadians who ended up in St. Albans migrated to the area during the growth of the railroads in the 1850s. The allure of good jobs at the time brought a wave of Italian, Irish and Polish families to the region, and with Quebec just across the border, many French Canadians saw a good opportunity to migrate into Vermont.
Those who did settled mostly on St. Albans’ west side, and over the years, they formed a close community by using the French language as its cultural bedrock, and French-speaking institutions – such as its church – sprang up as a result.
“They developed in that area a self-sufficient little colony,” Haynes said.
To create what is now Holy Angels Church, the early French Canadians first met in the basement of St. Mary's Catholic Church. The congregation, however, quickly outgrew the space, and the local bishop gave them the go-ahead to build a new church by 1872.
Over time, the neighborhood continued to grow around the building. Businesses were formed to serve the French-speaking people in the area, and francophones at the time could find most anything they needed without having to know English, Haynes said.
At one point, St. Albans even had an office for the Saint-Jean-Baptiste Society in the Beverage Mart building, where French speakers could go to translate official English documents.
A local Catholic school that taught in French also sprang up from their efforts, and the first convent, created in the latter half of the 19th century to house the teaching nuns, sat at the corner of North Elm and Pearl streets.
A bigger building was then built in 1889 across the parking lot from the Holy Angels Church to serve as the official French school. During its time in operation, Haynes said half the lessons were taught in French, and the other in English.
While it's no longer in operation, the Holy Angels school did have a few unique programs during its run. A “baby school” functioned as what’s typically known as a “Kindergarten,” and the administration eventually established expanded coursework by 1912 – essentially a career-focused ninth and tenth grade – to line up prospective students for a job with the railroads. The first graduating class had five members.
Hayne said Vermont Central Railroad would often seek out the bilingual students for secretarial positions as they could easily adapt to working with Quebecois.
By the 1950s, Haynes said some of the French-speaking businesses still served the area, such as Guay’s Market, Ferland Market and Blouin’s Market, which eventually moved and morphed into Food City.
La Fin
While the descendants of French Canadians are still in the area, Haynes said much of the community has slowly lost touch with their francophone roots.
Names of local families have often morphed as a result. While some made the decision to translate their names into English or adapt them for an English tongue, others slowly transformed as each subsequent generation would hear and say a slightly different understanding of the original word.
Haynes herself has worked to keep the language. She said her French-speaking grandfather originally came down to Vermont to seek out land, and she grew up in the neighborhood when it had stronger connections to Quebec.
She still remembers working at the Holy Angels Bazaar, serving cotton candy as an 8th grader, and even in the 1960s, she recalled hearing the French lilt from the mouths of St. Albans farmers, such as the Montagnes, when they went to school together. She even has some of her old French grammar books.
But she hasn't seen that historical connection pan out these days. Few residents know French, and when she used to teach at BFA, she’d run into very few students who knew much about their roots.
She’s hoping the historic district can help bring some of that appreciation back.
To create the district, the city will catalog the varying structures within the area to gauge the historical relevance of each building. Scangas said the commission plans to create the inventory of buildings over the next three to four months, and then they can submit the documents for state review before the district is made.
As for Hayne’s motive, she’s curious to see what the historic commission finds in its review of the neighborhood, but she also wants to give those who live there now knowledge about the area’s unique past.
Just 100 years ago, the place had a strong community with local institutions coming together to help each other out, despite the area being known by some as “the other side of the tracks” in St. Albans.
“I’m excited to see what they find,” Haynes said. “And I want the people who live there now to know what was there and how loved they are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.