ENOSBURGH – With the addition of an economic development coordinator, additional recreation programming and raises bringing town salaries to the county average, the Town of Enosburgh will see its general fund and highway budget grow in 2020.
Under the municipal budget proposed by its selectboard for this coming Town Meeting Day, Enosburgh’s general fund budget grows from $1,054,273 to a proposed $1,104,556 and its highway budget grows from $1,088,400 to $1,127,200.
The town proposes raising $826,756 through taxes for its 2020 general fund and $601,774 through taxes for its highway department’s budget.
According to town treasurer Billie Jo Draper, much of the general fund’s increase could be attributed to the hiring of Sean Kio as Enosburgh’s first grant writer and economic development coordinator, a position voters approved making full-time during last year’s Town Meeting Day.
Kio’s new position, as well as raises intended to bring employees’ up to the county average “probably accounted for the majority of the increases that you’re seeing,” Draper said.
“There are some raises in there, but nothing out of the ordinary or nothing mind-blowing,” Draper said.
A line item related to salary increases in the general fund budget grew from $236,800 in 2019’s approved budget to $290,000 in the proposed 2020 budget.
According to Draper, this year’s general fund also increased its allocation to Enosburgh’s recreation committee by about $8,000 to roughly $143,000, an increase Draper said officials made in light of growing momentum behind the town’s recreation offerings.
“They have more programs planned and really want to keep the momentum going,” Draper said. “We have people from all over Franklin County participate in some of the activities we put on, whether it be a basketball camp, soccer camp or sign language at the community center.”
Included within the general fund is also a $19,000 allocation intended to close a general fund deficit Draper attributed to delinquent taxes that remained unpaid as of the budget’s warning.
Meanwhile, Ensoburgh’s proposed budget for 2020 does not include several one-time expenses that raised the town’s 2019 budget a year ago, including the $32,000 loan needed to support unexpected costs at the Enosburgh Ambulance Service and a $16,500 allocation for painting the Opera House at Enosburg Falls.
The annual allocation for the Enosburgh Fire Department dropped from $186,052 in 2019 to $162,119 under Enosburgh’s proposed budget, while the town’s policing costs grew from almost $137,000 to $143,000.
The town’s highway department saw its budget grow as well, with costs largely attributed to modest salary hikes and materials like gravel and salt needed for road maintenance within Enosburgh.
The highway department’s budget also allocates $160,000 in order to match a state Transportation Alternatives Grant funding a new salt shed for Enosburgh’s highway department.
Voters in Enosburgh will also be asked to approve a series of appropriations for supporting several outside organizations and third-party groups active within the Enosburgh area, including:
- $1,000 for the American Legion Post #42;
- $1,000 for the Enosburgh Town Band;
- $1,000 for the Enosburgh Conservation Committee;
- $2,500 for the Enosburgh Food Shelf; and
- $1,000 for the Enosburgh Historical Society.
The town is also asking voters to approve the following allocations for regional organizations, including:
- $1,000 for the Franklin/Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center;
- $5,840 for the Franklin County Home Health Agency;
- $1,000 for the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations;
- $1,000 for the Franklin County Industrial Development Corp.;
- $500 to the Missisquoi River Basin Association;
- $2238 for Green Mountain Transit;
- $100 for the Vermont Rural Fire Protection Task Force;
- $500 for AgeWell; and
- $150 for Green Up Vermont.
Enosburgh’s town meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. in the Enosburg Falls Middle/High School Auditorium.
Town Meeting Day is March 3.