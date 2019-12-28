ENOSBURGH — While many of us were wrapping presents or making last-minute holiday preparations, Sean Kio was reading bylaws, making longer-term preparations for an entire community.
Kio is Enosburgh’s first director of economic development.
His full-time position is entirely dedicated to economic development in the town and village.
What does that mean, exactly?
Well, “there’s no playbook,” Kio said. “There’s nothing.”
Right now he’s in the process of answering that question, of specifically defining how this position can, as rapidly as possible, achieve clear economic growth for this community.
Kio officially began in the position on Dec. 2. By the end of the month, he’ll have a clear list of priorities for the committee that oversees the position, a committee of town and village officials plus a member of the public.
He already knows what the position is not.
“My view of this is if I’m sitting behind a desk forty hours a week, I’m probably not doing my job,” Kio said. “I’m not out in the public. I’m not meeting with organizations. I’m not meeting with businesses. I’m not actively trying to increase the economic prosperity of Enosburgh.”
And yet Kio said securing an office space and identifying office hours were early priorities, just so “there is a place and a time for people to come and voice their opinions and talk about projects.”
Kio’s office hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays. He said the public can reach him at econdev@enosburghvt.org or by phone at (802) 448-0124.
First and foremost, Kio said, his job entails helping the town and village achieve infrastructure upgrades and similar capital projects.
Grants are a clear component of the job. Kio will coordinate grants to send them toward the applicable organizations, or to save organizations from duplicating resources on grant writing.
“I can help walk organizations through the entire process if that’s what they want,” Kio said. “I can help them write it. I can write it for them, or if they just want ... a second opinion on something.”
But Kio isn’t a glorified grant writer.
Municipal officials initially discussed Kio’s job description as if it was strictly grant writing, but Kio said they ultimately saw “this can be a much bigger role, it can ... conserve a greater need than just coordinating or managing grant applications through the year.
“This is maybe the next evolution of all the things that are happening in Enosburgh right now. Not to say this is a catalyst, but it’s maybe just the next step in Enosburgh’s development.
“That’s why we moved here.”
Kio and his wife, Ivonne, who chairs the Enosburgh Community Recreation Committee, moved to Enosburgh about three years ago. Ivonne hails from Tampa, Fla. Kio is from central Pennsylvania.
They lived for a while in a Pennsylvanian town Kio said wasn’t so different from Enosburgh, a similarly small community with similarly dominant trades and demographics. But it didn’t have Enosburgh’s character.
Kio took a job in Burlington, but after a year or so there he and Ivonne were looking for a different community to call home. They toured the area and Enosburgh stood out.
Kio said he took a similarly intensive approach to investigating Enosburgh that he’ll take in determining resources as the director of economic development — in that case, exhaustive demographic and marketing research, digging into school data, home values and taxes.
“We looked forever in Chittenden County,” Kio said. “The baby was coming, we had a timeline, [and] we stumbled across this home that worked out really well for us. We really love it.”
Kio said he planned to meet with “pretty much every organization” during the week he sat down with the Messenger, including municipal offices, the highway department, the emergency services. He’d already met with the town clerk and zoning office and started calling state agencies for information and advice.
Kio said he then plans to visit every Enosburgh business. He also said he wants to call the owners of businesses that have closed to gain insight from their experience.
He said an early priority in his position is surveying business owners as to “the greatest needs of the community,” and not soon after, possibly assembling an interactive Enosburgh business map including real estate information, estimated cost ranges, contact information, centralizing that information to cut out the need for an interested party to expend extra effort.
Many of these organizations and businesses will recognize Kio. He’s not a new face in Enosburgh. He chairs, and created, the technology and innovation committee. He coaches local soccer.
Kio compared his role in effectively designing the daily operations of his position to his experience coaching soccer. He’d coached youth football for a decade or so, but soccer was alien.
“It was starting from the ground up and developing this,” Kio said. “Because there’s nothing. What do we want this to be?”
When it comes to defining Kio’s position, he said, “Yeah, we could call up Swanton,” which has its own economic development coordinator, “and get their playbook and do a carbon copy, but Enosburgh isn’t Swanton. We have our own concerns. We have our own things that we want to tackle first.
“What’s most important to us?”