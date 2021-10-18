ST. ALBANS CITY — A man was struck by a train in St. Albans after midnight on Saturday morning, Oct. 16.
Police officers responded to the area near Federal Street shortly after 2 a.m. to find a man who had received significant leg trauma from the reported incident, according to city documents.
Ambulance services arrived shortly afterward.
The identity of the man and his condition had yet to be released as of Monday afternoon, Oct. 18.
St. Albans police chief Maurice Lamothe declined to provide further information due to the incident’s medical nature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.