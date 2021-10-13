WASHINGTON D.C. — Next month, fully-vaccinated travelers from Canadians will be able to visit Vermont for non-essential purposes, including for leisure and visits with friends and family.
The lift in restrictions in early November will end the historic, 19-month curb on travelers that began in March 2020 to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Phil Scott was informed by President Joe Biden’s administration of the reopening plan last night, according to a statement he issued on Wednesday.
“This is a significant step forward on the path from pandemic to endemic management of COVID-19 and will mean a great deal to many Vermonters and our communities,” Scott stated. “Vermont and Canada are not just neighbors, our communities are linked by family, friends, social and cultural connections, natural resources, commerce and more.”
Federal officials have still not announced the precise date in early November when the border will be reopened, though it is expected soon.
Proof of vaccination will be required at border crossings, and unvaccinated visitors will still be barred from entering the U.S. from Canada or Mexico.
In a joint statement, Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) commended the Biden administration’s decision to safely reopen borders.
“It is good news that fully vaccinated family members and loved ones will now be able to reunify and businesses will once again be able to welcome Canadian visitors with ease,” the statement reads. “We know how much personal and financial hardship has been experienced on both sides of the border, and see the reopening as an important step in a long road to recovery.”
Wednesday’s announcement comes more than two months after Canada reopened its borders to fully-vaccinated Americans on Aug. 9. Vermonters can visit Canada for non-essential purposes after supplying their vaccination status and other necessary documents through the ArriveCAN app.
