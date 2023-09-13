ST. ALBANS CITY — Can the City of St. Albans afford to build more housing? City Manager Dominic Cloud definitely thinks so.
This past Monday at St. Albans City Council’s Sept. 11 meeting, Cloud presented a new plan that could bring 80 new housing units downtown by adding another $11.4 million to the city’s debt service.
But he’s got just six months to get it done before the city loses access to tax increment financing – Cloud’s favorite development tool.
“We want to get our best player on the field, and that’s TIF,” Cloud said.
Long roads
The City of St. Albans began using TIF back in 2013 to drive the city’s redevelopment efforts, but the state program always came with a time frame. The city’s access expires March 24.
Cloud, however, wants to have one last go before the opportunity is lost.
“The city at this point is under pressure to say ‘okay, what is it that we want to accomplish?’” David White, the city’s financial consultant, said Monday. “Because you’ve got this one shot to go to the voters in March, and shortly thereafter, borrow money.”
Cloud’s goal? To bring 80 more housing units downtown by creating two apartment buildings behind St. Albans City Hall and the Belleview property via a public-private partnership. After crunching the numbers, Cloud and White expect the project’s construction could cost $10 million to complete. The additional $1.4 million in the $11.4 million TIF change request would cover ongoing costs related to brownfield development and flipping Federal Street.
The city, however, has a few hoops to jump through before the administration can make it happen. Cloud’s presentation to council Monday just kicked off the process.
To use TIF one last time, Cloud will need to hold a second public hearing in October, when more details about the plan will be presented.
By its third review, City Council has the chance to say “yes” or “no.” If they approve, the plan then heads to the Vermont Economic Progress Council for its review. If VEPC gives its thumbs-up, then St. Albans City residents will get to vote on the plan come Town Meeting Day this upcoming March.
As Cloud explained it: “First step is VEPC. Here's the plan. Here’s the play. This is how we respond to the most pressing issue of our time. Are you guys in? Then in March, same question to the voters.“
Debt service
While Cloud laid out the general plan, the city’s real estate financial consultant explained the numbers.
Tax increment financing essentially works by allowing the city to spend more borrowed dollars on large infrastructure projects based on the bet that additional investment will spur both private and public growth, leading to additional tax revenues.
Under the city’s current TIF plan, it can borrow up to $25.5 million. By asking council for a substantial change to the city’s current TIF plan, the administration would raise its TIF debt ceiling to $32.4 million.
Using conservative estimates, White said he expected the city to pay off the accrued debt by 2047.
“So I think we'll likely see better performance than this. I can't guarantee that of course, … But I feel very comfortable with these numbers. And I think they work,” White said.
Using expected interest rates, White estimated the city could eliminate the debt by 2047, and it would add $1.63 million annually in tax revenues. To do so, the municipal tax rate in 2047 would need to be 1.7049 by 2047, or roughly 70% higher than it is today.
If the new TIF plan is approved, the city could also need to do some financial wizardry to make sure it can move forward. Part of the difficulty is that Cloud’s plans call for a public-private partnership to construct the $10 million project, but there are some questions about who the partnering developer could be.
Councilor Tim Hawkins also asked about the influence of changing interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to temper inflation.
To lower those risks, White said the city could borrow the $11.4 million temporarily and put it in escrow in case no developer is located by this summer. That way the city could make sure that officials could extend the city’s expected timeline to find a developer suited for the deal, or they could pull out completely if the deal falls through, or if the risk to taxpayers ends up being too great.
Cloud’s current timeline calls for securing a bond soon after Town Meeting Day with brownfield remediation efforts of the current land scheduled for this upcoming summer.
Housing context
While housing efforts have picked up some steam this summer, Cloud’s goal is to attack the problem of the “missing middle” of apartments. Basically, state and federal dollars are largely available to subsidize the creation of housing for lower income people, and the construction of luxury apartments can be covered by future rents.
What’s missing, Cloud said, is housing that is specifically created for middle income earners – or roughly two-people households earning between $62,000 and $93,000 annually.
“The demand is off the charts, right? But I’ll tell you what is not off the charts is the supply,” he said. “What we haven’t figured out really well is how to build-cost effective housing that can support folks in the 80% to 120% median income slot.”
Cloud said the city is reluctant to seek out grants specifically for this project because of that goal. Grants come with restrictions about who can live in subsidized housing, and Cloud is looking to move quicker than grants often allow in order to keep overall construction costs down.
“We want to be as conservative as possible (with cost estimates), so that you’re not locked into any particular tenant,” Cloud said.
Cloud also emphasized the larger housing picture during his presentation, as there are multiple ongoing efforts to grow St. Albans. Outside of the Belleview property building, for example, the city is also leading the charge to establish additional housing at the city’s Fonda site, located at the northern end of Federal Street.
Over the next few months, Cloud said the city will be creating a request for proposal to find a developer to create market rate housing at the Fonda site, where it would join a 33 mixed-income apartment building, Reid Commons, under development by Cathedral Square, a housing nonprofit.
The city is also flipping a number of downtown apartments in two buildings it owns on Main Street, and it is tackling multiple brownfield mitigation efforts that should lead to additional growth.
The city has already completed a few. Both the Fonda site and 45 Kingman St. are now in the development stages, and the Lake Street build – pushed forward by developer Grant Butterfield – began construction just this past month.
The next big brownfield tasks, according to the updated TIF plan, include cleaning up 100 Federal Street as well as the proposed future site of the apartments behind city hall.
But before all of that can happen, Cloud needs one last update to the TIF before it expires.
“It’s difficult to overestimate the impact that the tax increment finance district has had on this community,” Cloud said. “But I remember 10 years ago, when we first rolled out this plan, and we laid out a vision that said we can transform our community. We can reinvigorate our population growth. We can complete all of these capital projects that have been on the books for dances. We can grow our grand list exponentially which allows us to deliver services without increasing taxes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.