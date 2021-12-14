ST. ALBANS CITY — When a box of returned jeans and flannel shirts was delivered to Lise-Anne Cooledge, she was like a kid on Christmas morning.
“I love the challenge of making something new out of something that had a completely different purpose,” she said, seated at a cutting table heaped with fabric scraps. “Instead of throwing out this pair of jeans, maybe I can keep them, repair them, reuse or repurpose them.”
Lise-Anne and her husband Scott are the forces behind Project Vermont, a new space on S. Main Street in St. Albans City that’s designing and making tote bags, pillows, mittens and more. The project is an affiliate of Outerknown, a California clothing company sending its discarded materials to the Cooledges and their team.
The project launched on Dec. 2, selling its products on Outerknown’s website. Some items sold out within 45 minutes.
“It’s been a huge success,” Outerknown CEO Mark Walker told the Messenger.
On launch day, several women sat behind humming sewing machines or stood cutting and ironing fabric. Spools of thread unwound across tables and colorful pin cushions corralled needles.
Project Vermont’s near dozen part-time staff are all local handcrafters, creative artisans whose talents are now contributing to a sustainable mission.
“I know this can work for a long time,” Lise-Anne said.
“It has to,” Scott added.
Origin story
Lise-Anne has been repurposing and upcycling items for nearly 15 years. She started when her kids were young, working late at the kitchen table after they went to sleep.
“I really like to be busy with my hands,” she said. “And I like the challenge of making new things out of something that was once used for something else.”
A decade ago, conversations about sustainability and climate change weren’t as prevalent as they are today, but Lise-Anne and Scott, with their passion for circularity, were ahead of the times.
“We had some idea of the waste that was going on,” Scott said. “But then once you really dive down that rabbit hole, and you see everything getting dumped into the ocean or the landfill, that’s what drives this whole thing.”
Lise-Anne sold her mittens and more at craft shows and at businesses like Rail City Market in St. Albans and The Mill in Jeffersonville. Though she could often source old clothing and fabric from friends and family, she knew there was a treasure trove of big retailers’ discarded material just out of reach.
“It's really hard for local handcrafters to get into big companies and get access to their deadstock or the material that they're no longer using that's going to be incinerated,” Lise-Anne said.
She was connected with Outerknown in early 2021, after Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Vermont-made mittens went viral. Lise-Anne knits similar mittens, and her work caught the eye of Walker and his company.
Today, boxes and boxes of the company’s scraps, remnant materials and discarded trims are shipped to the storefront in St. Albans.
What’s for sale
Project Vermont’s selection of items for sale will change based on the material received. Jeans, for example, Lise-Anne said, lend themselves well to tote bags, because the fabric is sturdy and durable.
“It's amazing how much fabric has a memory. This fabric remembers that it was jeans,” she said, touching a stack of blue material. “When you start to sew with it, if you're trying to make a square, it's telling you it wants to curve. And so you do have to have some flexibility of thought with that.”
Project Vermont is also currently turning out pillows, coasters, wine totes, mittens, wool blankets and dog beds. Products range in price from $50-350.
Lise-Anne is always prototyping, Scott said.
“I really don’t know yet what I’m going to make next, but I welcome the challenge,” she said.
A Vermont tradition
The Green Mountain State was the perfect place to launch this initiative, Walker said, because circularity is already in Vermonters’ DNA.
“Scott was telling us stories about people who have an old tractor that doesn't run anymore, but don't get rid of it because they can use the parts from it,” he said.
By 2030, Outerknown hopes to be the first fully-circular brand, meaning all of the company’s waste will be reused in some way. Finding Lise-Anne and Scott was serendipitous, and a key step in fulfilling that goal.
“We found our people,” Walker said. “There's this whole group of people in Vermont who are already living this life and know nothing is ever old. Nothing is ever trash. Something can always be repurposed.”
When Outerknown gave Lise-Anne and Scott the green light to find a space, the couple immediately thought of St. Albans, not only because they’ve lived and worked here for 20 years, but because they wanted to be part of the city’s revitalization and knew the community would be welcoming.
Lisamarie Charlesworth, manager at the Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce, said because downtown St. Albans has never contained a “maker space,” the city is the perfect location to launch a project like this.
“This is an entirely different employment model, and an exciting opportunity for development and creativity,” she said in an emailed statement to the Messenger. “The concept involves making with a focus on circularity and sustainability, something this downtown has not yet seen in a business effort.”
Charlesworth also sews part-time for the project, and she loves the creative outlet it provides her and other local women.
“Already, there has been such a positive influx of people interested in what we are doing at the studio,” she stated.
Community involvement
The Cooledges aren’t interested in just being a retailer. They have big dreams of turning the Main Street shop front into a hub for creativity and learning.
As an educator himself, Scott would like to get kids involved as much as possible. Already, Project Vermont has helped Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans students with artistic projects.
In October, the National Arts Honors Society worked with project sewers to create trick-or-treat bags from discarded t-shirts and in November, theatre students used Outerknown materials to make costumes for their production of “Into the Woods.”
Home economics is a dying course of study, Scott said, so for students who are interested in sewing or fashion design, Project Vermont could be a place for internships or workshops. He also sees potential for the space to be a field trip destination — science teachers could bring students in to discuss waste and reuse.
“Selling products and making profit will allow us to do these much more important, sustainable pieces,” Scott said.
“We’re hoping to write the recipe,” Lise-Anne added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.