ST. ALBANS CITY — Bellows Free Academy’s National Arts Honor Society (NAHS) students and adviser, Dee Christie, have been working hard to provide bags for trick-or-treaters to use at this year’s “Spooky Saturday” event in downtown St. Albans.
About twenty NAHS students at BFA worked with Outerknown, a new recycled clothing store downtown, to create bags for trick-or-treaters to use when trick-or-treating at storefronts on Oct. 30. The bags are free.
NAHS Co-President, Aylah Vickery (‘22) said she’s looking forward to seeing children use the bags for candy collection on Saturday, and maybe even on Sunday in their own neighborhoods as well.
Outerknown is a clothing company that makes clothing out of recycled material to help reduce the amount of fabric that ends up in wastelands. Outerknown gave NAHS recycled t-shirts to create designs for these bags. Outerknown sewed the shirts into the bags, and then NAHS carved designs into linoleum stamps and pressed them into the shirts.
“Our target audience is kids, but if you’re interested in doing your part to help eliminate waste, using our reusable bags is a small way to support a business dedicated to recycling and upcycling fabrics,” Vickery said.
If you or your family is attending this year’s Halloween downtown event, stop by Rail City Market and grab a bag or two crafted by NAHS.
