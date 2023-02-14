ST. ALBANS CITY — Councilor Mike McCarthy attended his last St. Albans City Council meeting as an alderperson Monday night.
He already announced his intention to leave the seat earlier this year after becoming the chair of the House Committee on Government Operations in the Vermont Statehouse, but Monday night was the official final day for the 4th ward councilor with Town Meeting Day around the corner.
To highlight the affair, council president Chad Spooner presented McCarthy with a plaque honoring his service.
“It's really been a fun last six years being on the council,” McCarthy said. “And I would keep doing it if I wasn't chairing a committee in Montpelier and felt like I was spread thin. I also feel like there's an opportunity for other people to step up and serve. And that it's really important that we all don’t sit in the seats forever all the time. There are people that are talented and good and want to step up and add their voice to the council.
“So thank you Chad (Spooner), thank you (City Manager) Dominic (Cloud) and (planning director) Chip (Sawyer) and all of you who are on the council. Local government, I think sometimes, you know, with these meetings, people think it’s kind of boring, but It’s the stuff that makes our community. And we’ve really done a lot here in the last few years here together. I’ve been honored to be a part of it, so thank you.”
As for his replacement, Trudy Cioffi has announced her intention to campaign for the 4th ward seat. She is running unopposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.