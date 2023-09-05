SWANTON — A $500,000 federal grant has been awarded to the Maquam Bay of Missiquoi nonprofit to help pay for construction costs associated with its back building project.
The Abenaki of Missiquoi started moving forward with plans to renovate the building last year after citing a lack of space for programming at its current tribal building, located at 100 Grand Avenue in Swanton. The extra funds, however, would cover a large portion of construction costs to rehabilitate that other space.
Currently, the project is estimated at around $1.3 million to complete.
“This is going to be a great thing. It really is. It’s going to put us back on the map,” back building committee member John Lavoie said.
Project vision
The old back building located in the south lawn of the current tribal headquarters isn’t much to look at now. Initially constructed in the late 19th century, the building served as the St. Albans-Swanton Trolley offices and then a local truck and bus repair shop until it was eventually acquired by the Maquam Bay of Missisquoi.
And today, it’s showing its age. The back building itself hasn’t been used for a few years, and it still has the trimmings of a haunted house after having been incorporated into a Halloween-themed event prior to the COVID-pandemic.
The Abenaki of Missisquoi, however, could use the additional space if the building was updated. The other building on the lot – the tribe’s front office – functions as both the tribal headquarters and as the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi Food Shelf, and there’s not a lot of room to go around.
While the organization does host regular cooking classes and health clinics in that building, having more space would allow the group to do more.
The current vision is to create a modern space out of the back building that can better serve the community, and its suggested layout includes multiple meeting rooms, moving partitions, glass garage doors, extra storage space and a kitchen for Maquam Bay’s health, recreation and nutritional programs. The idea is to have an area where the nonprofit could host community events, like classes and celebrations, as well as serve as a rental space for private togethers, such as birthday parties, showers and other tribal events.
The expansion would also allow the Abenaki to invite the community in for larger gatherings, such as harvest meals, coin drops and pig roasts.
Getting to that point though will take some work. To bring the current building up to par, the foundation will need major upgrades and its roof will require additional structural safeguards to make it into a bright open modern facility, instead of relying on the aging timbers the building currently features.
Lavoie said there are also plans to add a glass display wall on the far side of the facility, where people could look at tribal artifacts and learn about Abenaki history. Creating such an attraction could help bring additional visitors to the area and make the tribal offices a destination for the roughly 4,000 Abenaki living nearby.
Looking forward
Maquam Bay of Missisquoi is currently aiming for April to ask for bids on the project, which would set up the construction start date for some time in 2025, Lavoie said.
In the meantime, the nonprofit will be seeking out additional funds to help cover related costs. While Lavoie set the expected price tag at $1.3 million, the final tally could be more depending on the bids received.
The group is also hoping to loop in upgrade costs to its main tribal headquarters, which could increase the overall project cost. The old building needs a new roof and efficiency upgrades, such as a high-efficiency walk-in freezer and outside solar panels which would reduce the high monthly electricity bills caused by storing all of the food shelf’s frozen items.
Paying for those items, however, depends on the group’s fundraising efforts. Lavoie said the group was able to secure the federal grant due to strong volunteer work, and they’re hoping to continue to seek out additional funding through more grant sources. Once that’s done, they can get a better idea how much they’ll need to cover the rest.
In-kind donations from contractors are also expected to help.
“It’s quite an undertaking, but it’s all well worth it, with what we’re going to be doing,” Lavoie said.
The $500,000 in grant funds were provided by the Northern Border Regional Commission, a partnership between the USDA Rural Development program and Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York for economic and community development in rural areas.
Other local grantees include the Town of North Hero – for the replacement of a water main along Route 2 and construction of a water storage tank – and the Town of Brighton – for a wastewater treatment facility upgrade. The two towns both received $1million for their $4-million-plus projects.
“These funds will make a significant difference in Vermont committees across the state, including supporting clean water initiatives, investing in our agricultural economy, infrastructure, environment and more,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a press release. “I’m grateful for the close collaboration and partnership with NBRC, as well as Sen. Welch, Sen. Sanders and Rep. Balint for their work at the federal level supporting these efforts.”
Altogether, 13 projects in Vermont received a total of $10.8 million in grants through the program this year.
