ST. ALBANS — On Saturday, June 10, community members are encouraged to learn what it’s like to lack access to shelter in Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
“A Walk in Their Shoes” aims to educate the community about homelessness by offering an opportunity to see and hear about the daily challenges unhoused neighbors encounter.
Starting at 1 p.m., Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity staff will guide participants on a three-mile walking tour of emergency service and food providers in St. Albans.
Last year, 350 people experienced homelessness in Franklin and Grand Isle counties, and these organization’s doors were open to offer support, resources and hope:
- Franklin & Grand Isle Community Action
- Martha’s Kitchen
- Samaritan House
- Spectrum Youth & Family Services
- Turning Point
- Voices Against Violence/Laurie’s House
Leading up to June 10, the Messenger is interviewing the leaders of these organizations to learn about the unique ways they help people seeking housing.
This week’s featured leader is Ben Kaufmann, director of Tim’s House in St. Albans. The low barrier shelter welcomes any adult in need.
Kaufmann’s answers to these questions have been edited for clarity.
Q: What are some distinct ways that your organization helps people experiencing homelessness? How are these ways different from other services available in Franklin County?
A: Samaritan House operates the only low-barrier adult shelter in Franklin and Grand Isle counties, Tim's House. We're part of a really incredible group of service providers in this community who care for those in need of support.
What makes us unique is that Tim's House is the only place adults experiencing homelessness can obtain overnight shelter without having to fit into a specific category. Samaritan House also has dedicated staff providing case management to those sheltered in local motels.
Q: What would those who have never been homeless or experienced similar challenges be surprised to learn about the people you serve?
A: The biggest surprises, and these biases were true for me before I worked here, are that many of the folks who come into our shelter are employed and not all — not even close to all — struggle with substance use disorder. A lot of the people who walk through our doors ran into some bad luck, left a relationship where the partner held the housing, are desperate to escape an unsafe situation, or have had a hard time living with mental health issues. That being said, we firmly believe that even those who aren't working or have substance use issues deserve safe, stable housing.
Q: What physical areas of your organization do you plan to show during the Walk in Their Shoes tour? What are some things you would tell them about how your clients interact with these areas and your organization?
A: Because our shelter is open to guests 24/7, we won't actually tour the Tim's House on June 10 in order to respect our clients' confidentiality and the simple fact that Tim's House is their home (we do hope to host some kind of open house once we complete renovations later this year).
We will talk about the shelter itself and how it operates and we'll invite folks to see our first floor, where we operate a small drop-in center where anyone can do a load of laundry, shower, access a computer or speak with a housing advocate.
Q: What are some current needs that your organization has or ways that members of the public can help support your organization’s mission?
A: There are many. Of course, as a fairly small nonprofit, we always need financial support — which is why events like this walk and the Tim's House Golf Classic are so important. But there are many ways to support us without writing a check.
The most important way the community can support is to see our clients as valued parts of it. It can be hard to get past the stigma of people experiencing homelessness but there's no better way to support us than to be aware of how you're viewing/treating the folks we work with.
Advocacy for housing is huge as well, there isn't enough housing for the people in this state and any new units are good ones (even if they aren't low-income/subsidized and won't go directly to our clients)
Lastly, if you're able, just get involved. Everything from joining us at the walk to applying for an open shelter position helps us and helps our community. Even if it's not us you choose to get involved with, lending a hand or joining the team at any of our great Franklin County nonprofits helps us all.
