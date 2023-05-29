ST. ALBANS — On Saturday, June 10, community members are encouraged to learn what it’s like to be homeless in Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
“A Walk in Their Shoes” aims to educate the community about homelessness by offering an opportunity to see and hear about the daily challenges unhoused neighbors encounter.
Starting at 1 p.m., Champlain Valley of Economic Opportunity staff will guide participants on a three-mile walking tour of emergency service and food providers in St. Albans.
Last year, 350 people experienced homelessness in Franklin and Grand Isle counties, and these organization’s doors were open to offer support, resources and hope:
- Franklin & Grand Isle Community Action
- Martha’s Kitchen
- Samaritan House
- Spectrum Youth & Family Services
- Turning Point
- Voices Against Violence/Laurie’s House
Leading up to June 10, the Messenger is interviewing the leaders of these organizations to learn about the unique ways they help people seeking shelter.
This week’s featured leader is Stefanie Comstock, director of the Spectrum Drop-In Center in St. Albans. The center is a place where youth and young adults find food, laundry, clothing and other supports to meet basic needs.
Comstock’s answers to these questions have been edited for clarity.
Q: What are some distinct ways that your organization helps people experiencing homelessness? How are these ways different from other services available in Franklin County?
A: The Spectrum St Albans Drop-In Center is a basic needs program that serves youth ages 14-24. We help youth who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless by connecting them with resources for local housing and shelter options. We can provide a homeless youth with two hot meals a day (M-F), food to-go, showers, laundry, clothing, winter gear such as jackets and boots, hygiene supplies, underwear and socks.
We also offer youth a safe, warm and welcoming place to meet new friends, connect with staff and peers, receive support, referrals to services, and numerous activities and groups. We offer a Housing Group, LGBTQIA+ Group and a Cooking Group in partnership with other local agencies.
We help youth obtain IDs and birth certificates and make appointments as needed. We also have case managers in our Youth Development Program who work with youth who have been involved with the foster care system and clinicians and case managers in our Compass Program who work with youth who are pregnant, parenting, homeless, justice involved, or at risk.
Q: What physical areas of your organization do you plan to show during the Walk in Their Shoes tour? What are some things you would tell them about how your clients interact with these areas and your organization?
A: We plan to show our Drop-In Center where youth who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk can come for meals and resources.
Q: What are some current needs that your organization has or ways that members of the public can help support your organization’s mission?
A: Our greatest need is for community members and organizations/agencies to sign up for our meal train. This helps us feed youth dinner (leftovers are sent home with youth or used for lunch the next day) and we love home-cooked meals or take-out/delivery.
To sign up or get details please visit: https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/m6qowl or visit and like our Facebook page for more information: Spectrum’s St Albans Drop-In Center. Contact Stefanie Comstock with any questions, scomstock@spectrumvt.org.
