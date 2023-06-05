ST. ALBANS — On Saturday, June 10, community members are encouraged to learn what it’s like to be homeless in Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
“A Walk in Their Shoes” aims to educate the broader community about homelessness by offering an opportunity to see and hear about the daily challenges unhoused neighbors encounter.
Starting at 1 p.m., Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity staff will guide participants on a three-mile walking tour of emergency service and food providers in St. Albans.
Last year, 350 people experienced homelessness in Franklin and Grand Isle counties, and these organization’s doors were open to offer support, resources and hope:
- Franklin & Grand Isle Community Action
- Martha’s Kitchen
- Samaritan House
- Spectrum Youth & Family Services
- Turning Point
- Voices Against Violence/Laurie’s House
Leading up to June 10, the Messenger is interviewing the leaders of these organizations to learn about the unique ways they help people seeking shelter.
This week’s featured leader is Jess Graff, associate director of Franklin and Grand Isle Community Action, which provides a variety of services to those experiencing or at risk of becoming homeless.
Graffs’s answers to these questions have been edited for clarity.
Q: What are some distinct ways your organization helps people experiencing homelessness? How are these ways different from other services available in Franklin County?
A: Franklin Grand Isle Community Action (FGICA) has several distinct ways that we provide services and supports to those experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
FGICA is the Lead Agency for Coordinated Entry in Franklin and Grand Isle counties. Coordinated Entry is a process through which people experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness can be connected to services, some types of housing vouchers and some times of housing units when available.
FGICA also administers the Housing Opportunity Program funding. HOP funding can be used to assist a household experiencing homelessness or at imminent risk of homelessness with funding for a security deposit in order to secure a new unit.
FGICA also has three staff people who work to support people experiencing or at risk of homelessness with housing navigation services including connecting them to resources and consultation and support in housing search.
Q: What would those who have never been homeless or experienced similar challenges be surprised to learn about the people you serve?
A: That homelessness can happen to anyone. There is not one profile of a household experiencing homelessness rather we work with people of all ages, all incomes and all walks of life.
Also many people assume that being homeless will make someone eligible for things like housing vouchers and housing waitlists and it does not. With vacancy rates at all time lows and rents at all time highs people often experience homelessness for about a year before a housing solution can be found.
Q: What physical areas of your organization do you plan to show during the Walk in Their Shoes tour? What are some things you would tell them about how your clients interact with these areas and your organization?
A: We will provide tours of our Community Closet that is open to the community for free clothing, shoes and other supplies and of our food shelf, NorthWest Family Foods.
Q: What are current needs that your organization has or ways that members of the public can help support your mission?
A: We are in need of new or like-new camping equipment. Unfortunately, much of the time with shelters and the ESD Emergency Housing Motel Program full, there are no other options than for people to live outside. This happens all-year-long and at rates that would be surprising to most.
We are asked for tents and camping equipment weekly and are not able to keep up with the demand. With the ESD Emergency Housing program reverting back to its pre-pandemic levels of assistance, we will have dozens of households in desperate need of camping equipment over the next couple of months.
