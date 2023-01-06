ST. ALBANS — An altercation last month between inmates at Northwest State Correctional Facility has left a 55-year-old man in critical condition since late December.
The Department of Corrections initially reported the incident last month without identifying those involved due to the ongoing investigation. The Vermont State Police, however, reported the names this week.
Jeffrey Hall, 55, has been identified as the man currently in critical condition. According to the VSP, an altercation broke out between Hall and Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, of South Burlington, while the two men were in the same cell at around 2 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Hall, who has no fixed address, suffered serious life-threatening injuries as a result and was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center. He remains in critical condition.
Mafuta was reportedly uninjured.
According to the VSP, the circumstances around the incident are currently under investigation, and the case will be forwarded to the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office for further review once the investigation is completed.
No further details are available at this time, but updates are expected as the case progresses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.