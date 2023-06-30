FRANKLIN COUNTY — President Biden announced Monday that Vermont will be receiving $229 million in funding to expand broadband and Internet coverage across the state. These funds are part of the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.
The BEAD funds will be distributed through a grant program open to many different types of applicants, according to Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) deputy director Robert Fish. The VCBB will launch a selection process later this year.
Several politicians and broadband organizations came forward to praise the allocation and to tout the longstanding goal of 100% equitable access to Internet service across Vermont.
“We can’t connect our communities to the jobs, education, health care and other resources they need without equitable access to broadband,” said Congresswoman Becca Balint in a statement regarding the allocation. “I’m grateful to the Biden Administration’s historic investment to ensure every corner of Vermont is connected to affordable, reliable broadband.”
Yet as of now, Vermont’s access to broadband cannot be considered equitable.
According to a report released this past March by state auditor Douglas R. Hoffer, 19% of Vermont addresses do not have access to Internet service that is at least 25/3 megabits per second of service, which is the federal definition of broadband. Further, Hoffer found that 70% of Vermont addresses do not have access to 100/100 coverage.
While phone companies are required to provide universal coverage, Internet companies are not, producing a gap where providers “have invested in more lucrative population centers and ignored less profitable rural areas,” according to Hoffer’s report.
Vermont’s plan to provide more equitable broadband and Internet coverage across the state relies chiefly on Communications Union Districts (CUDs) — 10 independent entities that operate across Vermont to provide Internet access in their respective jurisdictions.
Franklin County’s CUD is Northwest Fiberworx, a company that aims to provide Internet access to northwestern Vermonters through the use of fiber-optics.
Sean Kio, executive director of Northwest Fiberworx, said his company will be putting the BEAD allocation funding to good use.
“We’ve been fortunate to receive grants from the state and the VCBB already for our pre-construction activities, and this additional funding from the feds will certainly bolster the bucket of funds for additional construction needs, including the CUDs,” Kio said.
Though construction was originally set to begin for Northwest Fiberworx in spring 2023, the company’s negotiations with Google Fiber fell through after nearly six months of discussion. The company is now waiting to approve a deal with a new partner before announcing it, possibly by the end of July.
After announcing Northwest Fiberworx’s new partner, the CUD is projecting construction to begin later this year.
Kio remains confident about the CUDs’ ability to provide equitable Internet access in Vermont. His company’s goal is to have their initial buildout completed within the first three years of construction, with further expansion beyond that.
“Our objective is to ensure that everyone in northwest [Vermont] has fiber to the premise…How long that’ll take? To be determined, but certainly we want to try to get done as quickly as possible,” Kio said. “Our objective is to address all of the underserved addresses first, with universal service and affordability in mind.”
Others, including Hoffer, aren’t so sure about the possibility of equitable access using CUDs.
Hoffer’s report details 10 of what he calls “potential risks” associated with CUDs and their involvement in providing broadband access to Vermonters.
Among the 10 risks detailed in Hoffer’s report, he highlights issues such as a potential construction funding gap in 2024 for CUDs and a varying level of expertise for CUDs across Vermont.
The Vermont Community Broadband Board, established in 2021 by Act 71 to accelerate broadband access in Vermont, has provided evidence to bolster Hoffer’s concerns regarding CUDs.
Since the inception of the VCBB, it has given $114.41 million to Vermont CUDs in preconstruction and construction costs and $9.85 million in material purchases. Currently, six of the 10 Vermont CUDs have commenced construction on their respective networks.
Yet while funding the CUDs, the VCBB has also identified potential risks associated with relying on CUDs for equitable broadband access. Among these risks are a potential lack of qualified construction workers for each CUD project and a VCBB Grantee Risk-Based Assessment that found each CUD to be “high-risk grantees,” due to their minimal experience in receiving and using grants.
Kio said the comments from Hoffer’s audit are valid claims, and are something Northwest Fiberworx is continuing to address on the path towards construction later this year. With 110 miles of fiber currently in their possession and another several hundred on the way in the next two to three months, Kio said the company is well on its way there.
Many of the issues mentioned in Hoffer’s audit regarding that path to construction come from the newness of the CUDs themselves, Kio said.
“In part, what makes the CUDs different is that the CUDs initially are born out of the frustrations of the failure of the private market to address Vermont’s needs,” Kio said. “And this is a creative new way and if we’re able to avoid pitfalls and address some concerns and seek to correct those moving forward, then great. We’re all working towards the same goal.”
