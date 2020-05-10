SHELDON – The Abbey Group in Sheldon will be one of two Vermont organizations tapped under a federal program for distributing locally sourced foods to families in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D – Vt., announced Friday.
According to Leahy’s office, the Abbey Group was awarded a $5.4 million contract under the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (USDA)’s Farmers to Family Food Box Program to assemble “family-sized boxes” of locally-produced food for distribution to food insecure Vermonters.
The contract is expected to last from May through June with further extensions possible, according to Leahy’s office.
“The Abbey Group is thrilled to have the opportunity to connect Vermont farms with Vermont families,” the Abbey Group said in a statement. “This was a true Vermont team effort.”
The food distribution company said the contract came with support from a host of other Vermont organizations, including several Vermont dairy processors, the Vermont Foodbank, the Vermont National Guard and the St. Albans-based Healthy Roots Collaborative.
“We could not have done it without the collaboration of our local Vermont farms and agencies,” the company said in its statement.
The Norwich-based Willing Hands Enterprises also received funding to serve food insecure families within the Connecticut River Valley with boxes of locally sourced foods.
Since March, food insecurity within Vermont has grown as a “stay home, stay safe” order intended to slow COVID-19’s spread closed most businesses in Vermont and led to a surge in unemployment.
Members of the Vermont Foodbank’s network of food shelves have reported anywhere from 30 to 100 percent more use amid the pandemic, and a University of Vermont survey revealed in April that the number of reportedly food insecure households in Vermont had grown by nearly a third since March.
COVID-19 is an easily transmitted respiratory disease that, for most, will result in only mild to moderate flu-like symptoms. Some, however, could face life threatening illness if infected with the disease.
The pandemic and accompanying shutdown have also wreaked havoc on local food systems, whose primary markets in schools, hotels and restaurants had been closed in response to COVID-19.
USDA’s Farmers to Family Food Box Program was authorized under the federal government’s Families’ First Coronavirus Response Act to employ local food distributors whose business had been “significantly impacted” by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to USDA.
The Congressional delegation celebrated the two awards in a joint statement issued by Leahy’s office before agreeing to push for further food supports as food insecurity remains prevalent throughout the pandemic and its resulting economic fallout.
“I am so proud of the Abbey Group and Willing Hands for leading these successful applications, both of which are a true reflection of Vermont’s collaborative and resilient local food system,” Leahy said. “Winning these contracts means that Vermonters will continue to feed Vermonters, and that our local farmers will have new ways of putting food onto our communities’ tables.”
“Thanks to the Abbey Group and Willing Hands, food from our local farms is on the way to Vermonters in need,” Rep. Peter Welch, D – Vt., said. “These programs will bring fresh, high quality local foods directly to Vermonters and will offer a new way for our local farmers to sell their amazing goods.”
“It is critical that we provide healthy, local food to our most vulnerable,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I – Vt., said. “I am delighted to see that the Abbey Group and Willing Hands will be working with local farmers and processors to bring much-needed relief to Vermont families struggling with food insecurity.
“Senator Leahy, Representative Welch and I will do everything we possibly can in Congress to expand federal nutrition support,” Sanders continued. “No one in America should go hungry during this devastating crisis.”
Gov. Phil Scott, in a statement, likewise celebrated the two awards.
“These local efforts will support our communities by making food boxes available to the most vulnerable and helping our farmers and food producers provide safe food,” Scott said. “This is a time when supporting each other and thinking creatively about how we serve are essential to restoring our economy and helping families in need.”