Weather Alert

.The combination of widespread rainfall and continued snow melt will result in sharp rises on several rivers across the North Country on Friday into Saturday. . ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the following areas, in northern New York, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Western Clinton and Western Essex. In Vermont, Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland, Essex, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Franklin and Western Rutland. * From Friday morning through Saturday evening * Total rainfall of 0.50 to 1.25 inches combined with continued snow melt will cause several rivers to approach bank full on Friday into Saturday. The Missisquoi at North Troy has the best potential for reaching minor flood stage, while the Otter Creek, Ausable and Mad Rivers may reach action stage based on current expectations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&