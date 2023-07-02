SWANTON — While Vermont may be known for dairy cows and maple syrup, this summer corn is on the menu as Swanton preps for its first-ever Corn Fest, to be located on the Swanton ball fields.
Planned for Saturday, Aug. 12, the Swanton Recreation Corn Fest is the latest event launched by Swanton Recreation to celebrate the Swanton community and its agricultural heritage.
As Swanton rec director Nicole Draper put it: “Enosburg has the Dairy Festival. St. Albans has maple. We’re taking on corn.”
The idea initially came up during a December brainstorming session, Draper said, as Swanton Recreation set out to highlight the agricultural side of Vermont. Corn seemed fitting as it’s a major sector of the local agricultural economy that doesn’t get much billing as a Vermont product, but it’s still important as one of its major agricultural exports.
According to the USDA,, Vermont farmers grew 1.5 tons of corn in 2022.
“We want to be fun, family-friendly and corny, so we’re rolling out all the corn puns,” Draper said.
The event will feature live music, food trucks and games for families. The recreation department also secured a liquor permit from the village trustees so it could set up a nearby beer garden sponsored by Nelly’s Pub & Grill.
Draper said the rec department has been working closely with organizer Lauren Warshofsky to launch the event. Warshofsky was heavily involved in creating Kingman Fest, and Draper said they’re looking to recreate the same community vibe the event has created for St. Albans in Swanton. Just add more corn.
To entertain the crowds, Draper said the town is hiring two musical acts. The North Heroes Band, led by local musician Kaiden Prim, will headline the event with his cover repertoire of famous ‘80s and ‘90s songs. Other members of the band include Caleb Ploof, Connor Byers and Henry Tanner.
Mad Mojo – serving up its own share of classic rock covers – will be the second act.
“This is the first time in Swanton’s history that the village trustees have granted a liquor permit so we can have a vendor come in and serve alcohol on site. It's a great addition to a community event where people can let loose and unwind,” Draper said.
There will also be plenty of things to do for families at the event. Draper said highlights will be corny activities such as “shuck-a-cob,” “huck-a-cob” and “bob-for-cobs,” as well as a cornhole tournament for adults.
There are also plans to hold a “Touch-a-truck” event nearby to show younger attendees what corn harvesting equipment looks like. The additional event, however, has yet to be confirmed, Draper said.
As a side benefit, visitors will also be able to get a better look at the recreation office on Jewett Street. Draper said she still runs into Swanton residents who don't know what the department does despite serving hundreds of kids a week.
“We want people to see what we’re capable of and what we can accomplish here. We looked back to the time when we had community block parties, like they did with Kingman Fest. We want to do something to promote that community togetherness with everyone included,” Draper said.
The Swanton Corn Fest is set for 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.
