This Weekend:
Last Night Fireworks
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: Head to Taylor Park to enjoy New Years Eve fireworks. Arrive early if you want to save a spot for the event.
New Years Day 5k
When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1
Where: Shelburne Field House
Details: Join Race Vermont to get back in shape after the holidays. Entry fee is $25 and can be paid online until race day.
New Years Hike
When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1
Where: Round Pond State Park, South Hero
Details: Join the South Hero Land Trust for a family friendly and primarily flat-surfaced hike. RVSP at the South Hero Land Trust’s website.
Karaoke
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1
Where: The Parker Pie Company, West Glover
Details: Bring friends for a fun-filled night of listening to friends and strangers sing their hearts out in the back bar.
Looking Ahead:
Girl Scouts Information Night
When: 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4
Where: St. Albans Free Library
Summer in Winter Dance Party
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Yoga with Amy
When: 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3
Where: Baptist Building (Community Center), Fairfax
Musician Tom Caswell
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15
Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub
