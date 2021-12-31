New Year's Fireworks

This Weekend:

Last Night Fireworks

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: Head to Taylor Park to enjoy New Years Eve fireworks. Arrive early if you want to save a spot for the event.

New Years Day 5k

When: 9-10 a.m.  Saturday, Jan. 1

Where: Shelburne Field House

Details: Join Race Vermont to get back in shape after the holidays. Entry fee is $25 and can be paid online until race day.

New Years Hike

When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1

Where: Round Pond State Park, South Hero

Details: Join the South Hero Land Trust for a family friendly and primarily flat-surfaced hike. RVSP at the South Hero Land Trust’s website.

Karaoke 

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1

Where: The Parker Pie Company, West Glover

Details: Bring friends for a fun-filled night of listening to friends and strangers sing their hearts out in the back bar.

Looking Ahead:

Girl Scouts Information Night

When: 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4

Where: St. Albans Free Library

Summer in Winter Dance Party

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Yoga with Amy

When: 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3

Where: Baptist Building (Community Center), Fairfax

Musician Tom Caswell

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15

Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub

