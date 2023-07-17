Happy July! Here are five farms to learn about and support in Franklin County this month.
Flack Family Farm
Flack Family Farm in Enosburg offers pasture-raised beef and lamb, medicinal herbs and fermented vegetables like sauerkraut and their very own Yankee-style kimchi which are sold in local stores. You can order the farm's beef and lamb by calling 802-933-7752.
Flack Family Farm has been operating since 1978 and works to teach the next generation sustainable farming practices. The diversified farm uses American Milking Devon cattle for its beef, of which there are less than five hundred in the United States.
The farm also harvests and mails medicinal herbs like Calendula flowers and Echincea root and aerial parts. Those interested in herbs can call the farm or email them at flackfamilyfarm@gmail.com.
Hunger Moon Farm
If you are searching for pasture-raised chicken, goat, duck, or eggs then Hunger Moon Farm in Fairfield could be just what you're looking for.
The goats forage their food from nutrient-dense plants like blackberries, hawthorn and goldenrod. The farm currently has goats for sale that customers can slaughter themselves or have slaughtered by an itinerant slaughterer.
You can purchase food from Hunger Moon Farm at its online store, Sweet Clover Market or the Northwest Vermont Farmers’ Market.
Foggy Brook Farm
Foggy Brook Farm produces leafy green and pickled vegetables, rabbit meat, free range chicken and turkeys and eggs in Fairfield.
Rabbit meat is lower in calories and sodium than most other animal meats and higher in vitamin B3, vitamin B12 and omega 3s than chicken and pork, according to this 2021 article from the Messenger.
The farm sells its goods at the Northwest Vermont Farmers’ Market, where farm co-owner Christine Kubacz is also president, as well as Champlain Islands Farmers’ Market.
Stone Hollow Farm
This family farm in Bakersfield is responsible for producing a variety of fruits, vegetables including radishes and arugula, and flowers. The farm also uses draft horses to help gather maple syrup in the spring.
The farm is certified organic and sells its goods at the Northwest Vermont Farmers’ Market, where it has sold its goods for over 25 years.
Pleasant Valley Maples
For all things maple, don’t hesitate to order maple syrup, maple nuts and maple cream from this Richford farm.
Pleasant Valley uses anaerobic digesters which boil manure that has been swept from dairy barns and turns the methane into fuel for electricity generators. Not only does the leftover mulch not stink, but it also is able to soak into the ground more efficiently and doesn’t result in as much runoff into waterways
You can learn more about shipping the products here as well as visit the farm's online store.
