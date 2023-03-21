ST. ALBANS — St. Albans restaurants and eateries are being invited to participate in the 2023 Maple Menu Contest. To complete, businesses must offer at least one maple-infused menu item throughout April to be judged by dining customers.
Registration is free and voting materials will be provided by Vermont Maple Festival organizers. Participating businesses will also be publicized, and the winner will receive an engraved wooden plaque and a gallon maple syrup.
Kaiju Kitchen, 14th Star Brewing Co. and Off the Rails have already signed up, and last year’s entrants will be contacted beginning this week. Past competing businesses include Red House Sweets, The Traveled Cup, Maple City Diner, Green Mountain Cafe, Mill River Brewery, The Main Squeeze and last year’s winner, Nelly’s Pub & Grill.
Restaurants and businesses interested in registering in the maple menu contest can contact Kaye Mehaffey by emailing her at kayethecook@yahoo.com.
Interested diners can begin tasting and judging entrants beginning this April.
