FRANKLIN COUNTY — What makes one maple syrup better than another?
The Messenger spoke with Mark Isselhardt, maple specialist at the University of Vermont’s Proctor Maple Research Center to find out.
Isselhardt has been a judge at the Vermont Maple Festival and other contests around the state for years. At his day job, he visits local tech centers and producers to teach the standards of grading.
By law, in Vermont and across the region, maple syrup has to be graded on four standards: color, clarity, flavor and density.
Density
Some standards are easily measured and have a quantitative value associated with them. Density, for example, is the percent sugar in a syrup, which causes it to be thicker or thinner. In Vermont, syrup density must be between 66.9 and 68.9 degree brix.
“Very little, subtle differences can actually seem quite big in terms of the viscosity,” Isselhardt said. “If you are lower in that range you’ll get a more watery product. On the higher end, sugar crystals might begin to form.”
Density is measured by a hydrometer, a glass instrument that weighs the syrup as it’s boiling. This is a complex process that might include some math to get right.
Color
Maple syrup is also judged for color, of which there are four: golden, amber, dark and very dark. Sugarmakers compare their syrup to a sample tinted the lightest color in a given grade.
“If it's darker than that, it doesn't belong in that grade,” Isselhardt said. “This is probably the most common reason that syrup is rejected in a contest or in the retail marketplace. Even if it's just a little darker it needs to be in the next darker grade.”
Maple syrup darkens over time, so sugarmakers who are looking to win a contest should check their syrup’s color before entering, especially if it was bottled weeks before.
Clarity
Maple syrup also needs to be clean, and practically clear. There shouldn’t be anything floating in it, though it can have a slight, uniform haze.
Flavor
“Assuming that those three other standards are met, it all comes down to flavor,” Isselhardt said.
At this point in the contest, judges pair up and taste syrups of the same grade. Differences can be subtle, and judges don’t want to confuse their palettes by going back and forth between the different grades.
In general, darker syrups have a more robust or strong flavor while goldens are more subtle.
There are two categories of flavors that will cause a syrup’s rejection — what the industry calls “off-flavors” — Mother Nature off-flavors and processing off-flavors.
“Mother Nature off-flavors” are nothing the sugarmaker did wrong. Instead, they were caused by the tree or the environment. For example, metabolism off-flavor can appear following rapid shifts in temperature. It can taste woody, like popcorn or cardboard.
Buddy off-flavor, also caused by nature, is almost always produced at the very end of the season and is understood to be related to the tree’s exit from dormancy. Buddy syrup is often described as having a chocolate or Tootsie Roll flavor. Sour sap is the result of sap being held too long in temperatures that are warm enough to grow and develop microorganisms.
“Processing off-flavors” happens during the sugaring process, and can happen to even the best sugarmakers.
“Maybe your sap flow wasn't very strong for a number of days and took a while to get enough sap to boil and now the sap has been sitting around,” Isselhardt said. “Maybe you turned your back for a minute and got distracted, the pan started to burn.”
After the off-flavors are eliminated, the best of each grade are left at the table.
“Believe it or not, if you taste a bunch of syrup, you’ll have a lot that are good, but don’t ‘wow’ you,” Isselhardt said. “A few will stand out as being really exceptional.”
