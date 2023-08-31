SHELDON — Looking for a shop that combines artisanal goods and crafts with a Vermont-made flair? Look no further than Vermont Made Shop in Sheldon, hosting its grand opening this Saturday, Sept. 2.
The shop will feature 10-plus local artists and artisans sharing their wares. The range of goods is varied; visitors can peruse everything from jewelry made from silverware, to handwoven baskets, to quilted table runners and placemats.
Craving something sweet? Stop by Goodwin & Son Maple Farms’ booth, which will feature maple products, barbecue sauce, butter and more.
If you’re looking for something a bit more hardy, check out the Burnor’s Wood Products booth, with a mix of wood goods, including cutting and charcuterie boards, jewelry racks and coasters.
Laurie Beaulieu, the owner of the shop, said the shop has already been well received by local community members. The shop’s Facebook page has received feedback from dozens of interested shoppers.
Beaulieu said much of the appeal of the shop comes from the fact that it features goods that don’t only represent Vermont, but are also all completely made in-state.
“I have been told that there’s a need for it, because people like Vermont-made, especially out-of-state people…from what I’m getting, I expect a fairly good-sized crowd come Saturday,” she said.
Beaulieu, who describes herself as a “jack of all crafts, master of none,” started the business this year with the intention to help fellow local artists sell their wares all in one place.
“There are a lot of little crafters and artisans around, and so my main thing is to help promote some of those guys. I don’t know that there’s a lot out there,” Beaulieu said.
As a full-time worker, Beaulieu said that offering multiple vendors gives her the opportunity to do what she loves without having to do it alone. Her vendors are not just Sheldon locals; the shop has artisans and crafters coming from Enosburg, St. Albans, Wolcott, Newport and more.
Beaulieu has plans for the future, too. Come autumn, she hopes to offer pumpkins at the store, as well as Christmas trees and wreaths when the weather gets colder. In the spring, the store will look to host a small vegetable stand for visitors.
Vermont Made Shop’s grand opening on Saturday will feature nine of the store’s upcoming vendors, along with hand-picked door prizes, a lemonade stand and snacks. Details for the grand opening can be found here.
