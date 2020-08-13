MONTPELIER – According to an announcement from the Scott administration, enough funding has been guaranteed through state allocations and grants to complete the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT).
On Wednesday, a press release from Gov. Phil Scott’s office announced the state’s legislature had approved the $2.8 million allocation proposed by Scott for finishing LVRT, an allocation Scott’s office said would be able to leverage another $11.3 million in federal funds for the trail’s completion.
The wider LVRT, maintained through a state contract by the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST), stretches across much of the northern half of Vermont, with the final trail expected to span from trailheads in Franklin County to a terminus in St. Johnsbury in Vermont’s east.
Several struts have been completed in Franklin County, including the Richard “Dick” Thompson Fit and Healthy Recreation Path in Swanton and a larger completed stretch in Sheldon. The trail also intersects Franklin County’s own Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail near Sheldon Junction.
The Scott administration has previously championed the trail as both an economic tool for drawing hikers to Vermont’s more rural corners and a means for improving Vermonters’ quality of life in communities connected through the trail.
Scott echoed those sentiments himself in his office’s statement Wednesday, writing the completed trail “will bring together some of our most rural communities while boosting local economies and improving quality of life for Vermonters and visitors.”
“I appreciate the cooperation of the legislature, our federal and local partners and VAST in getting us a step closer to making this long-time goal a reality,” the governor said.
According to Scott’s statement, work is currently ongoing this summer to complete a stretch of the rail trail in Hardwick supported through private donations, Agency of Transportation-administered federal funds, the Northern Borders Regional Commission and an allocation from the Town of Hardwick itself.
Currently, 33 miles of trail have been finished with another 60 miles still awaiting construction.
Unfinished lengths of the trail include stretches of former railroad paths in the Franklin County towns of Bakersfield, Fairfield, Fletcher, Highgate, Sheldon and Swanton.
The trail would ultimately wind through Lamoille County before reaching into the Northeast Kingdom and ending at its easternmost trailhead in St. Johnsbury.
With additional state funding guaranteeing access to federal funds, VAST and the Scott administration are now projecting the trail’s construction to likely be finished by 2022.
Upon completion, the LVRT would be the longest rail trail in New England.