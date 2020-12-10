MONTPELIER — The Vermont Principal's Association Activity Committee has extended the winter season through March 27, hoping to provide Vermont high school athletes with a larger window to compete in the games they love.
The basketball committee was the first to announce that they would host a championship in 2021, if possible. News from other committees has not been released.
The winter sports season had initially been scheduled to kick-off to a late start in mid-December. After a rise in COVID cases in Vermont, the season was postponed indefinitely.
Along with the news of the extended season, the VPA also announced their partnership with Scorebook Live Inc.
SBLive Sports will now serve as the official platform for all VPA scores, schedules, statistics, tournament brackets, and live scoring beginning in the Winter of 2021.
“We are so pleased with all of the work that SBLive has put into our association,” said Executive Director of the VPA Jay Nichols.
The VPA provides guidance for sports and activities for 75 member high schools. Founded as a non-profit organization, the VPA offers 28 sanctioned sports and activities and serves as the primary professional development organization for Vermont principals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.