ST. ALBANS — We’ll be sharing the stories of BFA St. Albans’ athletes in multiple articles to give each team a voice this December.
Emilia Montagne: Comet volleyball’s memorable first varsity season
“We were extremely grateful to get to play. Mr. (Bert) Berthiaume held informal practices for those who wanted to come, and over half the team showed up!” said Montagne.
“Getting out and playing a sport, watching a football game--doing something fun--is the best way to spend time after the academic day.”
The indoor court sport headed outdoors for 2020.
“We had six games scheduled, and with playing outside, we ended up playing only three or four,” said Montange.
“The conditions outside really made it a new game--dealing with the sun, wind, and rain.”
There were joys mixed with the challenges.
“I enjoyed being around people again. It was good social interaction,” said Montagne.
The coaching staff of Bert Berthiaume and Heather Blackburn was a constant source of happiness for Montagne.
“Mr. Berthiaume and Coach Blackburn are incredible. They were so proud that we had learned so much and were keeping up with other teams.
“They aren’t just coaches---they were there to create a family, and they did a really good job with that.
“It was fun to be on the first Comet varsity team. We didn’t win any matches, but it was cool to keep up with the other schools.”
The COVID season will be memorable.
“This season was memorable because of the way our team bonded. COVID is hard to work around, but we stuck it out together. Believe is our motto; we believe in each other and build each other up,” said Montagne.
Nate Smullen (captain): Boys volleyball plays first varsity season
“Our first match was against Enosburg, and it poured. There were a lot of new elements, but that match was a test for us, and I’m not disappointed in how we played. We put up a good fight.
“We have the Complex, so we had a large enough area to practice inside. We practiced outside as well; it was interesting finding the balance between indoor and outdoor practices,” said Smullen.
“We had new players who had to learn the game, and the rest of us had to learn to play with the outdoor elements--wind, rain, and sun.”
The joy of sport!
“I’ve been with the BFA program since it was a club, and I love the sport. Even though this season was so different, I still enjoyed it.
“It’s fun to work with my teammates and watch newer players improve. I remember getting my first spike or block and how much fun it was,” said Smullen.
“Our coach Dylan Baker and our other captain, Dylan White, helped keep the energy up, and it’s fun to win, which we did a good amount of when we had our energy up.”
Smullen found memorable moments in the inaugural varsity season.
“The bus rides to and from practices are always memorable. It’s a time to bond and get to know the team. It was nice to see the character of the team develop, not just the skill,” said Smullen.
“Our match against Vermont Commons was a turning point. We lost the first set but won the next three.
“There were many great plays in that game--good digs, good pass, set, spike plays. Our team really came together in that match.
After missing tennis, Smullen was extra grateful for volleyball.
“I’m very grateful to have this season. I would have been very disappointed if I missed my volleyball season. It’s my favorite sport.
“I’m grateful to our coach for stepping in; he was a big reason our team was able to do so well. We couldn’t have asked for a better coach,” said Smullen.
“I’m grateful for all the players who signed up. I’m hopeful the program can continue.
“I haven’t had much to do outside of school and work. Volleyball was something I could do to relax and feel like life was somewhat normal.”
Case Ballard: 7v7 touch football, a season of the unexpected
“I was nervous about the 7v7 touch season, and I was upset we didn’t have our normal season,” said Ballard.
“Once I got into it, I realized that at least I have something. I feel even more blessed now that winter sports are delayed.”
7v7 touch brought a host of challenges.
“We’re a running team, and we had to develop a running game. It wasn’t easy, but it was fun to play something different.
“I had played tight end and some tackle before, but I’d never played them at the caliber we did this year,” said Ballard.
“I had to play safety, which was very different than being on the defensive line. It was a different perspective, but it was fun.”
Ballard missed the ‘small stuff.”
“The football locker room is always fun, but we all understood what needed to happen to keep the season going. We powered through that and got through the small stuff,” said Ballard.
“It was nice to build bonds with the people I hadn’t seen since school was out. It was the first time I could get with a group of people for an organized game or practice.”
Ballard was glad to be on the field for one final season.
“The last game was the most memorable, even though we lost. It was nice to have that last game as a senior,” said Ballard.
“I’ve thought about how my last game would be and how I’d go out. It wasn’t the way I wanted it to happen, but it’s the way it goes. Walking off the field for the last time is a memory I won’t forget.
“I want to thank the VPA and Mr. Marlow for allowing this to happen. It was different, but it was something. I appreciate the coaches for adapting to the season and making it possible.”
Morgan Shorham: Cheerleaders change course for COVID
“It was weird with no student section and having to cheer through masks. I’m so grateful to the parents who participated in the cheers,” said Shorham.
“I’m also grateful our coaches were as understanding as they were during the season.
“We had to learn a lot of new cheers because we couldn’t stunt. That was a huge part of being a cheerleader; we had to find a way to build that energy without the stunt. It was challenging as a team to find a substitute.”
The smaller team had a more intimate feel.
“This year, we had a super small team. I wasn’t sure that was going to be as good of a thing as it was,” said Shorham.
“I thought we wouldn’t be as loud or have as much energy. We actually grew really close, and that was a surprise for all of us.”
Under the lights games made lasting memories.
“It was a breath of fresh air to have the energy from people interacting with us. It’s a great cycle when it all gets going!” said Shorham.
“When the varsity football team won their first game, our entire cheer team was so hyped, and the football team and the parents were so excited.”
Tie-dye kicked off the playoff season.
“We made tie-dyed masks for playoffs, did a circle time, and learned a lot about each other. We let loose and enjoyed each other in that practice,” said Shorham.
“It was nice to be able to go out and cheer as a senior; my last season was awesome!”
