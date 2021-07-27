Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT CANCELLED... The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has cancelled the Air Quality Health Advisory for all of Vermont... The Air Quality Alert for Vermont has been cancelled because winds overnight have been sufficient in reducing PM2.5 levels at the surface. Smoke will remain aloft today but is not expected to reach the surface. For additional information...please visit the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources website at... https://dec.vermont.gov/air-quality/local-air-quality-forecasts