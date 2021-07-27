ST. ALBANS - UVM basketball players and Vermonters Ben Shungu and Kevin Garrison had the full attention of young basketball players at the BFA (St. Albans) gymnasium on Friday afternoon.
"It's a blessing to be able to come out of the pandemic and have camps again and coach these kids. It's an opportunity to give some advice that I'd have been looking for when I was younger--whether it was from a college athlete or someone who was just an older player," said Shungu.
What are you hoping to teach these kids in a clinic like this? "If you have a goal and put your mind to it, you can achieve it. That goes for anything in life--becoming a good basketball player or a doctor."
Kevin Garrison, a graduate of Burlington High School, excelled at both basketball and football. A 1,000 point scorer and part of a D1 basketball title his sophomore year, Garrison was also inducted into the Vermont Chapter National Football Foundation Hall of Fame after rushing for 1,450 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior at BHS.
"It's always a pleasure to work with young people across any community in Vermont. I like taking aspects from my journey as an athlete and trying to help guide people; maybe they will learn from what I've done right and what I've done wrong. I always want the best for people," said Garrison.
"Whenever you work with kids, you see a little bit of yourself in each one. You want those kids to push toward their dreams, and you want to help them along the way."
What did you enjoy about playing college basketball? "The Vermont program is full of good people. I would say the memories you make with all the people around you; that's what I took from my time with the UVM basketball program. Those will be with me for the rest of my life."
BFA St. Albans JV boys' coach Cody Bushway appreciated the UVM players' impact on the kids.
"The kids were excited about having two guys who've played on the national level, playing against guys who are now in the NBA, come and teach them," said Bushway.
BFA St. Albans varsity basketball coach Tristan Menard and JV coach Cody Bushway are working to instill values they feel will serve the Franklin County basketball community.
Menard's top 5 goals for campers:
- "Culture! We're working on getting athletes excited about basketball. I know we live in a hockey town, but we're giving our best to make this a basketball town, too."
- "We have a core value we talk about every day at the start of camp. The first is a positive attitude. We talk about that with every age group, even my high school guys."
- "We talk about goals and focus. We encourage athletes to write down their goals--you're more likely to achieve them."
- "We talk about how hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard. Do you have the ambition to go and achieve your goals? if you want to get better at left-handed layups, you have to practice on the left-handed layups."
- "Confidence is key to everything you do in basketball and life."
