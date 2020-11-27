Enosburg 59 vs. MVU 48
Brandon Gleason Memorial Game 2013-2014 season
ENOSBURG — Nick Carpenter has played, coached, and refereed many games at the high school and youth level, and out of these, one stands out.
During the winter of the 2013-2014 basketball season, the Enosburg Hornets boys varsity team hosted in-county rival MVU.
The Hornets had fallen to MVU at the Thunderdome earlier in the season, and there was no doubt Enosburg was hungry for the home win.
The game was also the memorial game for Brandon Gleason, Carpenter’s good friend and teammate.
“Everyone wore orange that game in memory of Brandon. When I looked out over the crowd, it was a sea of orange,” said Carpenter.
“There were MVU fans who wore orange shirts in support of a former competitor. That speaks volumes about the way these communities support each other.”
Carpenter, who graduated in 2014, still appreciates the support of his hometown.
“I know from refereeing and coaching that Enosburg has developed that sense of community. A lot of the older folks love the opportunity to watch basketball games in the winter,” said Carpenter.
“Enosburg is a small town, but we fill the gym.”
The day of the game, the teams battled, but Enosburg retained a late-game advantage to secure the win.
“In-county games are fun because you know the guys on the other team, and you interact with them outside of sports. There’s a competitiveness that comes with that,” said Carpenter.
That day, Carpenter and the Hornets waited in the locker room before the game began.
“The locker room feeling was ‘pay the respect, but go out and win this for Brandon.’ Brandon was a competitor, and that was the atmosphere and the mentality we had,” said Carpenter.
Fans and players watched in silence as Brandon’s family helped hang his jersey on the gym wall.
“I was good friends with Brandon, and it was hard to put the emotions away and play basketball.”
When the whistle blew, Carpenter and the Hornets were ready.
“We were in game mode. We were on our home court playing for the VPA rankings. MVU was higher ranked, so we would get 5 points instead of 4 for the home win if we could take it,” said Carpenter.
The Hornets were young that year, with rising freshmen athletes Calvin Carter and Matt Perley on the squad.
Jyi Larivee, Justin Soule, and Brandon Robtoy were also in the mix as underclassmen.
Nick Carpenter and Eric Savoy were the team’s senior leaders, and Cam Caforia was the only junior.
“It was a well-paced game. We started out with a first-quarter lead, and it was 19-17 Enosburg at halftime,” said Carpenter.
“MVU took the lead later on in the game, but in the fourth quarter, we took a 15-14 margin. That put us up by eleven, which was Brandon’s number.”
Jyi Larivee was the high scorer for Enosburg with 14 points; Tyler Cooper led MVU with 13.
“It was an emotional win, and it was a revenge game. To pull off the win against a DI school, in front of our hometown, was awesome,” said Carpenter.
“We had former teammates who came back to watch, and the younger kids who wanted to play for the varsity team also came out to watch us play.”
The underclassmen on that 2013-2014 team stood out to Carpenter.
“Calvin and the younger guys had lots of potential. Even though we didn’t make it deep in the playoffs, the community could see the potential in that group,” said Carpenter.
“Those guys ended up winning the championship in 2017. I remember going to the semifinal and final. It’s all bout community support.”
Carpenter laughed as he spoke of his former teammate.
“I still tell Calvin I taught him everything he knows, and that’s why he’s good,” said Carpenter.
“We play together in golf tournaments, volleyball leagues, and men’s league teams. That chemistry you create with those high school teammates doesn’t go away.”
Branching out into refereeing has been enjoyable for Carpenter.
“It’s a different perspective. You’ve got kids that are out there hustling, and you’re the unbiased mediator. You remember being just like that--wanting to make the next play, get the lead,” said Carpenter.
“I love seeing the youth and the talent. In AAU and Mini Metro, you see the kids progress, and it’s fun to watch as a referee.”
Interaction with the players is one of Carpenter’s favorite parts of refereeing.
“I’ve done a lot of games with Richard Tucker and Don Demar. We did 5-6 games on Saturdays last year. The kids are a blast, and you can joke around with them,” said Carpenter.
“It brings something else to the game when they know we are there to watch them grow as players, especially at the youth level.”
