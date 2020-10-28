SWANTON — Fans of the MVU Thunderbirds girls’ varsity soccer team lined the sidelines at the MVU soccer field for the program’s first home playoff game since the mid-2000s.
The Thunderbirds (8) fell 3-0 to the Hartford Hurricanes (9) in the first round of the DII playoffs.
The Hurricanes netted their first goal and then scored the second on a penalty kick; the final goal came on a breakaway two minutes later.
It wasn’t that long ago the MVU girls’ varsity team was struggling for a single win. Over the last two seasons, the program has made significant gains.
Last year, the team won their first away playoff game, falling in the quarters; this year, they hosted the first round of playoffs.
“This was a well-played game. We had our opportunities, and it was even-play the entire game,” said MVU coach Roy Adams.
“I’m very proud of the way we worked today, and we had great attitudes. We will build from here,” said Adams.
Adams recognized the class of 2021--a vital part of the forward progress the program has seen in the last two years.
“We’re going to miss our great group of seniors. I hate to see them go. I’ve coached most of them for six years. It’s pretty heart-wrenching they’re leaving us.”
The Thunderbirds will return a strong core for 2021.
“We’ve got some good pieces in place, and I think we’ll be back next year pretty strong.”
