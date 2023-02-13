On January 28 to 29, the SASA Leafs Special Needs hockey team traveled to Weston, MA, to take on the East Coasts Jumbos in a weekend series.
Saturday, Jan. 28: Game one on Saturday was a high scoring affair with both teams providing plenty of shots on net. Tristan Boomhover led the way with a hat trick.
Two goals for Rouleau and Ethan Keefe: Derek Rouleau scored the first two goals of his career as he found his stride and his shot. Both of Rouleau’s goals were scored, shooting directly off the pass from his teammates and not letting the goalie get into position.
Ethan Keefe also scored the first two goals of his career. In both instances he took outlet passes from the defensive zone, skated the length of the ice faking out the defense and going in alone to put on nice moves that froze the goalie in his place.
Aiden Vanscoy contributed with assists and digging the puck out in the offensive and defensive zone to help set up his teammates.
Hockey tough: Sara McElree came alive in the game by chasing down pucks even after having to miss a shift for a bloody lip. In true hockey grit, once the bleeding stopped she made her next shift and played the rest of the game.
Sunday, Jan. 29: The game on Sunday was a much lower scoring affair with both goalies putting on a show for the crowd.
D-fense: Josh Brown turned back many breakaways by the Jumbos using his patented slide technique and his quick glove. Brown kept the Leafs in the game by his stellar play in net.
The Jumbos also had trouble getting through the defense of Bash Brother Connor Keefe. Keefe, on several occasions, was able to back check or use his speed to catch the Jumbos and swat away the puck before they were able to get a shot. Estella Vanscoy, also on defense, was able to clear many of the rebounds in the front of the net to prevent any second chance scoring opportunities. The final defenseman, Maddie Brown, found ways to get into the passing lanes and redirect passes between the Jumbos.
On the offensive side, Kayla Kruk provided highlight shots but unfortunately was unable to find the back of the net, just missing a goal by inches. Rouleau, Keefe, and Boomhover all scored again for the Leafs.
He shoots; he scores! The highlight of the game, though, was Emmett Sheets scoring his first goal. There was a pile up of players from both sides in the front of the Jumbos net with everyone swiping at the puck. The puck squirted out to Sheets who was parked at the right goal post and he slammed the puck home before anyone even knew what happened. The crowd on both sides cheered for Sheets as he celebrated his first score.
The true spirit of sport: After the game on Sunday, the Jumbos hosted a pizza party for players and parents. As the teams mingled, new friendships were made among the players and parents. The parents demonstrated the true meaning of sportsmanship and inclusion during the games by cheering for whomever made a play and congratulating the parents from the other team when their player did something well. It was a great weekend of hockey where the focus was where it should be: on the players and their achievements. Both teams agreed that the annual home series needs to become a yearly event.
