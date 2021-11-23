FAIRFAX - Cassidy and Paige Superneau of Ridgefield Ranch in Fairfax closed out a successful summer in the saddle, finishing the 2021 barrel racing season with plenty of trophy buckles and memories from the ring.
Cassidy Superneau: Cassidy closed out the Vermont barrel racing season with a Shootout win at the Vermont State Championship weekend. Each division winner in the Shootout wins a trophy saddle, and Honor and Cassidy won the 1D Shootout Round for the second time in two seasons with a time of 16.2.
"Honor had the fastest time out of races 1 and 2," said Cassidy, "qualifying him for the Shootout in the 1D."
At the end of the season, Hank and Honor's combined points were good enough to earn the Vermont 1D Reserve State Champion and the Middle 1D Champion.
"2021 was a season to remember! Hank and Honor won a buckle at the New Hampshire Barrel Palooza, were one of the high money earners for the day, and ran the two fastest times of the weekend," said Cassidy. “Honor surprised me the most this summer; he's accomplishing every goal I set for him."
A successful season has its challenges, and Cassidy spoke with wisdom about the circumstances she navigated during the race season.
"I had to make sure I rode my horses every day to get them show-ready while also dealing and overcoming the pressure and stress of doing well at the shows," said Cassidy. "I always reminded myself it was just for fun, and there will always be another show."
Along with racing and riding, Cassidy balances work and college classes. "All this has taught me how to manage my time well," said Cassidy. "It's a lot of work, but I love what I do."
Cassidy is looking forward to getting her horse Gambler running in the 1D by the end of the 2022 season; she's also got her eyes on some other goals.
"I would like to go to the National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) World Finals next year and hopefully make it back to finals again. And I'd like to get my Women's Professional Rodeo Association card next summer!"
Paige Superneau: In the summer of 2021, Paige Superneau became the Vermont Barrel Racing State Champion in the Open and Youth divisions for the third time in three years.
"I had some tough competition this year, and it came right down to the last show to determine the winner," said Paige. "Winning the championship was my goal for the end of the year, and I'm very proud to have accomplished it on both mares."
When asked what run she'll remember, Paige recalled a record-breaking run, "The run that really stuck out for me was running the new arena record this year on Millie. It was such a good feeling to have that run of a lifetime, especially after Cass had set it not even 10 horses before me."
Paige's mare Millie was the horse that surprised her more than any other in 2021.
"My goal this year was to have Millie as my backup horse and to get used to her in our first full year of competition together. But Millie became the superstar this year and exceeded my expectations," said Paige. "She’s got attitude and is very gritty, but that makes her so fun to run--she's all business."
Sometimes the biggest challenges faced in a season don't stem from difficult circumstances.
"One big challenge was not to let all the success get to my head. The weekend after I set the new arena record, I traveled to Pennsylvania and kept in mind that I was in a good moment where I had great runs, but I couldn't go there and try too hard. I needed to do what I'd always done," said Paige.
"All season, I tried not to let my lows discourage me; I'd shake them off quickly when something went wrong and prepare for the next run."
Paige is looking forward to racing at some new shows in 2022 and bringing the new horse she's training.
"My personal goal would be to become more consistent on both mares," said Paige, "meaning not knocking as many barrels."
Another stand out in the summer of 2021--landing some great sponsorships.
"This was a big summer for my sister and me; we both got sponsors from Purina Feed and MVP. I learned a lot this season about balancing racing two to three horses a show, and I focused a lot on my mental game," said Paige. "I learned how to prepare and be able to think through a run mentally, and those are very big skills to master in barrel racing."
