ST. ALBANS — It’s no secret that everyone needs an outlet. Some find it in a team sport, others in music, and some find it in the ring.
Hans Olson has enjoyed all three, but it was his time in the ring that brought him an opportunity to empower others.
Olson established the Rail City Boxing Club in 2018 along with Luke Tatro to introduce local youth to the sport of boxing.
“I believe in the power of amateur boxing,” said Olson. “I train kids as young as six and up to age 19. That’s the best and safest time for boxers to compete.”
The sport of boxing is viewed as dangerous by many, and while there is an inherent risk in any contact sport, Olson believes the benefits of amateur boxing outweigh those risks.
“Boxing is a good outlet for people who want that contact. It’s actually safer than other contact sports because of safety measures put in place by USA Boxing and AIBA (International Boxing Association),” said Olson.
“I’ve had kids who weighed 85 pounds and got concussions in football due to size disparity with other kids. Those same kids thrive in the boxing ring against others their own age and weight.”
Kids in the younger group participate in non-contact activities to reduce injuries and focus on developing reflexes and motor skills. Older kids spar with one another and compete when they’re ready.
Olson’s Rail City Boxing Club, which meets at Duke’s Fitness Center, has given kids from all walks of life a chance to grow.
“We have kids who come that are timid. They learn they can defend themselves, and they grow in confidence,” said Olson.
“We also see kids that have trouble with fighting and substance abuse. They start boxing, and the changes are incredible. Just being in the program leads to healthier lifestyles and helps people overall.”
As a coach, Olson plays many different roles in the lives of his athletes.
“You’re a coach, sometimes a guidance counselor, a psychologist, and even a parental figure at times,” said Olson.
When they compete, Rail City boxers travel to New York and to Quebec, where there’s a vibrant boxing community. Some of Olson’s athletes have even traveled to Nationals to fight on a bigger stage.
Regardless of the location of the fight, Olson always has a few goals in mind.
“You want to get the athletes in and out of the ring safely. Boxing is a sport that you can get hurt doing if you don’t train carefully. A win is a bonus,” said Olson.
“As a coach, you develop relationships with the kids, you learn their style, and you want to match them up well with other boxers. Coaches work together to get the kids matched very well.”
Olson grew up in a boxing family; his father boxed while in the Navy and later trained Olson as a kid. After spending time with other sports such as wrestling, hockey, and touring with bands, Olson returned to his roots.
“I moved to Canada and wanted to get back into boxing. I trained under my mentor, Jim Glover in Canada, and I learned a lot from him. I had some injuries and it was difficult to get competitive opportunities after a certain point,” said Olson.
“When I settled back here in Vermont, I decided to start a grassroots program along with Luke Tatro to build some boxing architecture in the state. I wasn’t looking to be a boxing coach; I started training kids for fun.”
What began as a hobby has turned into a vehicle for introducing local youth to a sport that allows them to excel at their own pace.
Cora Thomas and her father, Charlie, both participate with Rail City Boxing. Cora has traveled to Nationals and been to the Silver Gloves finals two years in a row. Charlie helps out with the program.
“Boxing is all about sportsmanship, and it’s also a really good workout. I’ve also made a lot of friends through boxing,” said Cora.
“My first fight was against a really good female boxer, Zoe Griffith. I lost the fight, but we became best friends. The irony is that best friends met each other by punching each other in the face.”
Cora has competed in other sports, but boxing has become her favorite.
“There is a team aspect, but in competition, it’s just you and the other boxer in the ring.”
Charlie, a former fighter, has enjoyed seeing his daughter embrace the sport.
“Boxing teaches you a lot of respect for your opponents and your coaches, and the camaraderie and sportsmanship is at a very high level,” said Charlie.
Charlie has also noticed a change in Cora since she began boxing.
“Cora has had to dig deep, and now she exudes confidence in athletics, academics, and she’s become a better person all around because of boxing,” said Charlie.
“The sport is very diverse, and as a small-town girl from Franklin, she’s been exposed to a lot of different ways of life.
“There are girls she fights who are truly fighting to build a better life; it’s really moving when you meet a young kid like that.
“There are kids with worn-out gloves and one uniform; boxing is all they have, and they are giving it all in the ring, it’s inspiring.”
According to Olson, 14-year-old Cora has been an asset to Rail City Boxing.
“Cora is a great role model and a great representative for the gym,” said Olson.
“She came in second place at the Silver Gloves in Quebec last year. Quebec has a top-notch boxing program, and we are fortunate to be close to one of the best amateur systems in North America.”
Boxing competitions are designed to put competing athletes with similar abilities and weights in the ring. Kids are matched by age, weight, and experience, and doctors and referees are on site.
“Boxing is a contact sport, and you have to learn to defend yourself. The safety has to be more defined in boxing than in other sports, and there are lots of precautions in place.”
In Olson’s experience, the adults in the room are always looking out for their athletes.
“Refs protect but so does the trainer. I stop the fight if I see a kid in trouble,” said Olson.
“I know my boxers and safety is my main concern; we’ve never had anything more than a bloody nose in the gym.
“Honestly, I have some kids who are safer in the ring than when they leave the gym. I’m really proud of the program and hopeful for the future.”