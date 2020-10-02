SWANTON — Kevin Priest’s love for the game of baseball began in East Hampton, Massachusetts.
“When I was four or five years old, I lived in a veteran’s project, and right next to us was a field, and a farmer let the parents build a baseball field on it,” said Priest.
“I grew up playing with the neighborhood kids, and when school was out, we’d invite kids from other parts of the town to play with us.”
Priest got his first taste of the Big Leagues in 1953 when his cousin brought him to see the Red Sox play at Fenway Park.
“In the 50s, I grew up watching the Yankees on CBS TV in Western Massachusetts,” said Priest.
“The Yankees were on TV Saturday and Sunday. I’d come home and watch the Yankees after church on Sunday afternoon.”
In 1961, the year Roger Maris hit his 61st home run, Priest, a good friend, and his friend’s family took the train from Springfield, MA, to watch a game at Yankee Stadium.
“It was a doubleheader against Detroit. Frank Lary was one of the pitchers that beat the Yankees,” said Priest.
“Maris had a home run in both games, and Mickey Mantle, Johnny Blanchard, and Clete Boyer all had home runs for the Yankees runs. That was a strong Yankees team.”
Priest remained a faithful Yankees fan until 1964 when the organization fired Yogi Berra.
“If the Yankees were going to do that to Yogi, I wasn’t going to be a Yankees fan. I still appreciate the Yankees,” said Priest.
In that same year, Red Sox games were televised in his hometown, it was also Carl Yastrzemski’s rookie year, and t was the year Priest decided to be a Red Sox fan.
Priest’s early love for baseball translated, and since that first foray into a major league park, Priest has been to many games.
“I’ve been to four or five Major League games a year ever since, and I go to spring training for two weeks every spring,” said Priest.
Priest went on to play ball in high school and in college; after college, he played in men’s league teams.
The years he was in the service, 1967 to 1969, were the only two years Priest hasn’t played baseball since he was four years old.
In 1974, Priest and his family moved to Swanton, where he was quickly tied into the athletic scene through Jack Eldridge and the Swanton Recreation board.
In 1975, Priest began coaching Little League Baseball. During his tenure with Swanton Little League, Priest coached his son Kevin and had the opportunity to work with Bert Berthiaume, Richard Raliegh, Bob Raliegh, and Rich McVicker.
“Kevin was on the mound when we won our first Little League championship in 1978,” said Priest.
He also coached Matt Raliegh, who’d later go on to be an integral part of the legendary MVU three-peat state championship teams.
“It was incredible to watch Matt go up through and see who he turned into as a player,” said Priest.
“As a nine-year-old, Matt was probably one of the best pitchers in the league at the time, and he could always hit. You couldn’t throw a fastball by him. He was a smart player.”
After four years with the young fellows, Priest took on a Babe Ruth team with Rich McVicker as his ‘sidekick.’
“He was with me until Jay Hartman got hold of him and kept him,” said Priest, chuckling. “Rich is a great friend.”
In Babe Ruth, Priest and McVicker coached the Royals while Richard Raleigh coached the Expos. Priest has been coaching Babe Ruth since 1978. In 1983, while coaching Babe Ruth, he also established a summer softball team where he coached his daughter Kim and Kerrie.
“These guys were always playing Wiffle ball or shooting hoops. They didn’t stop after the game,” said Priest.
Coaching has been a passion of Priest’s for decades.
“I see the youngster that doesn’t have the skill but has the desire,” said Priest.
“It doesn’t matter how big or small you are. If you have the spunk inside you and want to play, there’s a place for you in baseball.”
When it comes to sports, baseball is Priest’s longtime favorite.
“I love soccer and basketball, but baseball is the hardest game there is. There are nine guys out there trying to get you out, and you’re not going to be successful most of the time,” said Priest.
“It’s the mental part of the game that turns kids off. They don’t want to face losing or making a mistake. It’s the coach’s job to let kids know that they are needed.”
Regardless of ability, the mental game is in play on the diamond.
“The mental part of the super athlete’s game is always in play, too. You can’t let him get too high or too low,” said Priest.
“I like working with the different dimensions of a player’s personality, and you see it at all levels of the game.”
Priest’s passion for the game has remained with him, whether he’s coaching or playing.
“I’ve been fortunate to be healthy through high school, college, and right up until today,” said Priest.
“I’ve always been able to hit the ball, I’ve got a good eye, and I’ll walk. I led our men’s league in walks and hit by pitches until Todd Beauregard beat me a few years ago.”
Priest’s Swanton men’s league team competes in an over 40 league that plays by baseball rules with a catcher, leads, and stealing.
After playing men’s league softball, Priest joined men’s league senior baseball in 1992. Since 2012 he’s played Men’s Senior Baseball League in Phoenix, AZ, and Roy Hobbs World Series in Fort Myers, FL (men’s league ages 65 and 70 years old and from New England.)
When asked about some of the great men’s league players he’s shared the field with, it was Steve Martell who came to Priest’s mind first.
“Steve is the most competitive and best all-around person I’ve ever played with. He could get a single anytime he wanted,” said Priest.
“Dave Parady, who plays for us now, is a left-handed pitcher with a good pickoff move.
“Todd Beauregard can catch and pitch and play the outfield. He’s our perennial MVP for the last few years, and he talks to everyone when he’s in the batter’s box.”
Priest also noted the prowess of Jim Daly who even hit a home run off former Red Sox pitcher, Bill Lee; he spoke of Gary Lawton, who could always get a hit up the middle.
Priest has been leading baseball teams since he was a kid, serving as the athlete coach of his 7-10 and 10-12 Little League teams. Priest was also selected as the player-coach in Legion, and in his freshman year at Johnson State College.
“We used to be the ones calling everyone up and coaching ourselves. I’m still doing that today,” said Priest, smiling.
“I find it hard to stay away from the game. My wife’s still waiting for me to get older so we can spend some time together.”