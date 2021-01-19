Last Friday, I stood on the summit of Mount Mansfield, staring out over a sea of clouds, the brilliant winter sunshine blazing overhead. To the east, clouds stretched far as I could see, the Worcester Range summits peeping through the white. To the south, Camel's Hump reared up through the rising bank of clouds.
The clouds were very much like the tide, gradually sweeping in and engulfing the land. We stood in wonder, soaking in the rare beauty of an undercast.
After enjoying the view from the 'Chin,' the highest point on the mountain, we set off to traverse Mansfield's summit. The Long Trail runs the mountain's length, climbing over boulder outcrops and through small stands of conifers, the only trees capable of surviving in higher elevations.
It was hard to pay attention to the trail on Friday as we walked along the summit ridge. We could see the Stowe gondola emerge from the clouds and watch as skiers zipped down the trails, disappearing into the clouds as they descended.
Sunset Ridge is a beautiful (and chilly) way to climb Mount Mansfield in winter.
Adam and I had taken the Sunset Ridge Trail (and the Long Trail) to the summit of Mansfield, and while it had been a breathtakingly beautiful hike, the conditions ensured it wasn't one for the faint of heart!
When we broke treeline on the Sunset Ridge Trail, we were bathed in sunshine and battered by the wind. Mount Mansfield has received much less snow this year, and our spikes hit rocks and ice as we ascended the ridge.
Mansfield's summit and Sunset Ridge are filled with alpine flowers and blueberries in the summer, and the mountain hosts thousands of visitors. On Friday, we saw one other person on the summit, and the ground was blanketed with fresh snow.
On the way down, the clouds moved in.
By the time we reached the Forehead, the clouds had swept over the Mansfield's lower section, obscuring our views. We headed down the Maple Ridge Trail in a bank of cloud, patches of blue and flashes of sunlight breaking through the clouds.
The Maple Ridge Trail is a mix of gorgeous views and challenging obstacles; the 'Gap' requires a leap between two ledges (you'd fall about six feet if you missed), and several rock scrambles keep you on your toes as you descend.
As we dropped below 2,800 feet, the sun returned, and the snowy woods glistened around us; we were shedding layers as we ate our peanut butter and honey sandwiches.
Driving home, we could see the mountain's summit was obscured in cloud--a great, rolling wave sweeping down the western slopes and blotting out the ridge. You never know what you're going to get when you head out into nature, but you can bet you will probably encounter something unexpected. That's the joy of being outdoors!
