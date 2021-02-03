ST. ALBANS — Parents of winter athletes can breathe a small sigh of relief. While gyms and rinks won’t allow spectators, Northwest Access TV is providing thousands in Franklin County an opportunity to watch live high school sports for free this winter.
“It means so much to me that we can provide this coverage for the community--the parents, grandparents, and alumni that can’t be there,” said Executive Director Paul Snyder.
Working closely with athletic directors at BFA St. Albans, MVU, Enosburg Falls, and Richford Junior-Senior High Schools, Northwest Access TV has committed to stream every basketball and hockey game this winter at no cost to the viewer.
Increased capacity means more games! Over the last few years, the station has quickly increased its streaming capabilities for live events like local sports and hopes to cover at least 40 games this year.
“It started out as maybe we could do a few of the big rivalries and quickly grew to a few dozen last year,” said Snyder.
“This year provided us with a unique opportunity because of COVID-19. I kept thinking, ‘if I had a kid playing sports at the school and I wasn’t able to attend, I would do anything I could to watch him or her play.’ So, I asked my staff, ‘why not cover every game?’” said Snyder.
NWA-TV established connections at the BFA and MVU establishments, including the Highgate Arena, added this year, the eastern side of the county presented some challenges.
NWA-TV helps parents of varsity students: Late in 2020, Enosburg Falls and Richford High Schools accepted an offer from NFHS Network via the Vermont Principals Association to receive a free sports broadcasting camera in return for live streaming all varsity games to NFHS Network for the next five years.
“This meant we needed to get even more creative with how we could still serve our community,” said Snyder.
Because NFHS Network is a subscription-based streaming platform, Northwest Access TV has offered to pay for one membership per varsity basketball athlete at Enosburg and Richford for the 2021 winter season.
“This will allow those parents or family members at home to continue to watch their kids/students for free as if they were watching our coverage,” said Snyder.
“We needed to figure out a way to provide the same free service that we’re planning for BFA and MVU, and this is the solution we came up with.”
Enosburg and Richford administrations will work with the families of student-athletes to coordinate a reimbursement program with the funds donated by Northwest Access TV.
“Thank you for working with us to find a way to keep NWA-TV engaged in our high school sports programs...to pay the subscriptions for all varsity families is one more way that you (NWA-TV) have shown us how much you care about our students and communities,” said Lynn Cota, FNESU Superintendent.
Ready to roll the cameras: Crews at Northwest Access TV are ready to bring everyone Franklin County exciting live local sports broadcasts when the season starts. NWA-TV doesn’t just give Vermont viewers access, Snyder noted.
“I love to hear about people watching all over the country!”
Snyder feels for the parents of athletes, but he also extended his appreciation to the athletes themselves.
“I give the kids a lot of credit for what they are facing through this pandemic. I’m excited to watch the kids on the rinks and in the gym, and I’m happy that we get to be the place to showcase their games.”
NWA-TV--not just meetings: Snyder is pleased to see the station grow its presence with the athletic community.
“When I first got to NWATV, we were the people at the meetings; now we’re the people with sports. I’m so proud and happy about this organization and what we’re able to do,” said Snyder.
“We feel the appreciation of the community, and that motivates us to get better at it!”
