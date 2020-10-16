SWANTON — The MVU Thunderbirds (4-3) netted a 2-0 victory over visiting Danville on Friday afternoon. Alexandra Brouillette scored both goals for MVU, one in the first half and the other in the second.
Madison Conley had 9 saves for the Thunderbirds; Danville keeper, Colleen Flinn, had 22 saves.
