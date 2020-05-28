ST. ALBANS — Meghan Connor of BFA St. Albans was named the 2020 Gatorade Softball Player of the Year on Thursday, May 28th.
Connor set herself apart as an outstanding three-sport athlete at BFA St. Albans. A 50 goal scorer in hockey, and a softball player who had already broken records in her junior season, Connor was poised to have an incredible senior year.
Receiving this well-deserved recognition was a bright spot in a time when COVID-19 cancellations brought a heartbreaking end for seniors unable to participate in spring sports.
Messenger Sports will have more details on Connor's softball career and the friends, family, coaches, and teachers who helped her celebrate.
Highlights:
CAREER BATTING AVERAGE
.512
CAREER HITS
103
CAREER HOME RUNS
23
2019 BATTING AVERAGE
.541