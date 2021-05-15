ST. ALBANS - Last weekend, Ethan Mashtare broke the 46-year-old record for BFA St. Albans in the men's 1500m; on Thursday, May 13, he broke the school record in the 800m set in 2009 by Ben Pierce (2:01.88.)
Mashtare crossed the finish line at 1:59.8; teammate Calvin Storms was right on his heels in second with a time of 2:01.8. Jacob Tremblay finished in third, with a time of 2:10.6.
On Saturday, May 15, Mashtare did it again, breaking Kevin Martell's 46-year-old BFA St. Albans school record in the 3000m with a time of 9:06.57 at 9:08.2. Records are made to be broken, and Mashtare has put a hurting on a few this spring.
