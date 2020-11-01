THETFORD — Juniors Ethan Mashtare and Calvin Storms made BFA history at the State XC Championships on Saturday at Thetford Academy.
Both finished in the top 10 in Division I to become the first runners to do so from BFA, at least in the last 40 years.
Mashtare ran in 4th place pretty much from start to finish to place 4th in a time of 17:24, a time that would put him 3rd all-time among BFA runners who have raced on the Thetford course.
Only Kanoa King's 17:03 from 2005 and Damian Bolduc's 17:06 in 1992 are faster. Mashtare's hard work for the past six months truly paid off.
Storms ran in a pack for most of the race and made a move up the famed Morty's Monster, a long hill just after the two-mile mark, to put himself in 5th place. A place he held onto through 4 kilometers.
With one hill left to climb, the pack came back on him, and he held on to place 10th in a time of 17:50. That time that puts him tied for 12th on the BFA all-time list of times run at Thetford.
After the race, Storms said he had left it all on the course, that he had no more to give and was happy with his race.
Freshman Porter Hurteau, the fastest freshman in the championship yesterday, ran an inspired race to place 25th in 18:47 on the tough Thetford course. Porter has run with a lot of composure and discipline for a first-year runner.
Junior Jacob Tremblay was a little off his game and struggled the second half of the race. Tremblay finished 31st in 18:56. He will bounce back at Meet of Champions next Saturday.
Freshman Will Hughes had a very strong day. Like Hurteau, he has responded well to the demands of racing on varsity, being a key person to the team's success.
Hughes finished 35th in 19:14 to be the 4th fastest freshman at the race yesterday. Junior Manny Chiappinelli had the race of his career yesterday, placing 56th in 20:24.
Junior CJ Fisher had a slightly off day on the course to finish 61st in 21:02.
As a team, we placed 4th in DI and 5th overall to easily qualify for the Meet of Champions next Saturday, at Hard'ack.
Junior Loghan Hughes continued to have a great first year of competing in XC. Loghan was sitting in 7th place until the final hill slowed her down enough for a pack to outsprint her to the line to end up 10th in 20:43.
That time places her 4th on the all-time fastest times for BFA runners on the challenging Thetford course. Only Marcie Sawyer has run three faster times, back in 1996 & 1997, than Loghan.
Loghan has definitely established herself as one of the best to ever put on a BFA XC uniform. She will try to become the fastest girl to ever run for BFA at Hard'ack's fast 5k course Saturday.
Her best time this season is a 19:50; she is trying to beat a 19:44, run by Sawyer and Marika Isom.
Senior Caitlyn Dasaro had a fabulous day; the Thetford course is Caitlyn's favorite, and she always has her best race of the season on it.
Dasaro would place 17th in a time of 21:54, which puts her tied with Kelly Greenfield at 16th on the BFA all-time list at Thetford.
Sophomore Tara Ditch had her best race of the season, placing 24th in 22:16, a time that puts her 24th on the BFA all-time list.
Senior Quincy Fournier placed 27th in 22:25, a time that just missed the top 25 list for BFA. Fournier had a breakout season for the team this year, making the state varsity team for her first time. A lot of hard work and determination led her to the season she has had with multiple PR's.
Freshman Ruby Dasaro had a solid race placing 29th in 22:26. Ruby was the 9th fastest freshman for the day. Ruby has a long and bright running career in front of her.
Sophomore Lauren Kate Garceau had a rough day but held it together to help her team, placing right with Ruby in 30th place in 22:27.
Junior Lydia Hodgeman had a solid day to place 36th in 22:47. As a team, we placed 5th in DI and 7th overall to easily qualify for the Meet of Champions Saturday.
The girls will look to improve their overall placing in the state on their favorite fast course at Hard'ack.
