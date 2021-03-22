HIGHGATE — MVU senior, Madison Conley, has tended the Thunderbirds' net for four years in soccer and hockey. She's also caught and played the outfield for the varsity team.
This winter, Conley's hockey season was cut short due to covid, but before it came to an end, she and the Thunderbirds won their game against the D1 Kingdom Blades.
Tell us about your last game? "We were really excited about this game and talked about it in the locker room; it was one we really wanted to win!"
The Thunderbirds won; Conley had 42 saves, and Brianna Jarvis, a freshman, had a hattrick.
Now that you're a senior, how do you like playing with younger players? "I'm so glad we brought up the eighth-graders last year. They want to be here, they're so much fun, and they brought a lot of help on defense and offense, too."
What's it like being a goalie and watching your teammate's score? You can see them going in, and you know it's going to be tough for the goalie to beat. Seeing someone score is awesome!"
How did you end up in net? "I was on a U12 hockey team with Renee Bouchard, who used to be a goalie. She suggested I try net. I wanted to try it, and she and her mom Mandy helped me."
Conley has been named first-team in soccer, second team in hockey, and first-team as catcher in softball; she just made the Rotary Hockey Team.
Thoughts on softball? "My sister was an awesome softball player, and I wanted to be like her. I played for Jean Gagne's Thunder softball team; she was an awesome coach."
Thoughts on MV soccer? "We were really excited to build the program and get a home playoff game this year."
Looking back on the 2019 Tier 2 Hockey title: "It was the best feeling when we won that title. After the game, coach Fortin gave me a hug, and I thanked him. I couldn't have won it without his help."
The 2019 hockey title game was Wynn Paradee's last game of his coaching career at MVU.
"I was so happy we could win for Wynn. He deserved it."
What have you enjoyed about all of your MVU coaches?
Soccer: "Coach Roy (Adams) is such a great coach. He's not a man of many words, but the words he says are wise.
Hockey: "Coach Brian is always there for me and is always driving me do my best. He's someone who gets to know his players and their strengths and weaknesses."
Softball: Mr. Hartman and Mr. McVicker are good and wise."
Outside influences: "I attended Dan Marlow's goalie camp. He's so wise in everything he says. I remember him telling us to be 'comfortable being uncomfortable and have a 'whiteboard mentality.' I've used the whiteboard mentality every year. That advice has helped me through so many games and so many tough losses."
What are you doing after high school? "College is a possibility; whatever I do, I want to give back to the community, whether it's helping goalies or raising awareness about mental health. I want to give back to all who've given to me."
Wise words for younger athletes: "Play with your heart; it helps. If you love the sport, you're going to want to do better. You're going to be upset about your failures, but your failures will drive you. Play for the love of the game."
