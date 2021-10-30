THETFORD - Loghan Huges raced to a D1 cross country title at the 2021 Vermont Principals' Association Cross Country State Tournament in a time of 19:51.73, six seconds before the next runner crossed.
Hughes' first-place finish in the D1 girls' race (5K) at Thetford Academy earned her the first cross country state championship to be won by a Bellows Free Academy St. Albans' cross country runner.
After the race, Hughes was calmly snacking on crackers and looking like she just got back from a practice run.
"It's kind of shocking, but it's fantastic. I'm glad I switched to cross country," said Hughes, "I'm so glad and thankful for all my coaches, for everyone who ran with me this summer and pushed me (and those who told me to take a day off--that's just as important.)
Hughes also thanked her BFA St. Albans teammates for their contributions to her success.
"I can't say enough about my teammates; they are so supportive. I'm always looking for L-K (Lauren-Kate Garceau) at the end; she and her mom are awesome," said Hughes.
"And the boys' team is awesome--training with them throughout the season--they're always pushing me, and they're the most supportive people ever, and competitive themselves, too, and that gives me good people to compete with."
Long-time BFA St. Albans cross country coach Mike Mashtare also got a shout-out.
"I can't say enough good about Coach Mike. He's coached me to get here, and he motivates me and let's me push myelf; he's a very good motivator," said Hughes. "He tells me when I need to tone it back, which is pretty important. I think about 'go, go, go and win,' but he's much more methodical, which helps."
Hughes raced at Thetford last year as a junior, but this year's experience, with a full crowd, was much different than the COVID season of 2020.
"The energy is totally different when there are people lining either side of the trail; it's crazy," said Hughers. "The race is still the race, but the spectator energy is amazing, and I missed that last year."
