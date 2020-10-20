RICHFORD — The Enosburg boys’ varsity team earned an 8-1 victory over Richford on Tuesday evening, utilizing a balanced scoring effort.
Six Hornets contributed to the win. Brendan Deuso and Levi Webb each had two for Enosburg. Landon Paulson, Danny Antillon, Blair Archambault, and Kam Lovelette each had one.
Brendan Deuso (2), Foster Hutchins and Kam Lovelette each assisted.
Xavier Wood scored Richford’s solo goal in the second half, earning a hearty celebration from his teammates.
Oliver Pike, a freshman, played goal for the Falcons in the second half.
“Oliver got his first opportunity to play in net. I’ve been working with him in practice, and it’s good for him to get some game experience,” said Falcons coach Eric Bruch.
“The biggest thing we did was win a lot of 50/50 balls. That was a positive today, and something we didn’t do in the last game with Enosburg.”
The young Falcons team is comprised of six freshmen, four sophomores, and seven juniors. Bruch is working to build a foundation for the coming years.
“It’s a matter of developing the game--passing, playing smart and having your head up anticipating the play, and moving to open space. Those things are keys of the game.”
Bruch, in his fourth season with the Falcons, is familiar with Richford’s lopsided soccer schedule that often pits them against teams outside their division.
“Despite our record, it’s a huge benefit towards our playoff run to be playing up a division against much stronger teams for the majority of our league play,” said Bruch.
“The boys know we can compete with any team in D4 after playing against some of the top D3 teams in the state.”
October’s rainy weather forced a field change for the Falcons, requiring the team to play at Richford Elementary School.
“Many of these guys haven’t played on a field this size since middle school,” said Swainbank.
“We took some time in practice last night that I think helped us move the ball pretty well on this field.”
The Hornets face Danville on Friday for their annual senior game.
“We’ve got three seniors this year, and that will be their day. After that, we head into playoffs,” said Swainbank.
