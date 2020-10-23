ENOSBURG — The Hornets boys varsity soccer team hosted Danville on Friday afternoon earning a 10-0 win over the visiting team.
Hornet goals were scored by Levi Webb (2), Foster Hutchins (2), Brendan Deuso (2), Carter Wells (2), and Landon Paulson (2)
Shea Howrigan, Jake Boucher, Danny Antillon, Brendan Deuso, Foster Hutchins, and Levi Webb all had assists for Enosburg. Enosburg keeper Ethan Jackson 2 saves.
The Hornets also took time before the game to recognize their three graduating seniors, Kam Lovelette, Brendan Deuso, and Eric Antillon.
All three seniors are starting players for the Hornets and have contributed greatly over the years. Each has been vital to the team's success in the short and intense 2020 fall season.
