ENOSBURG — The Enosburg girls soccer team played host to Fairfax in the rain Friday.
The Hornets got off to a slow start, with Fairfax controlling play from the game's start.
Just under five minutes had ticked off the clock when a penalty was called against the Hornets; the resulting kick beat Enosburg goalkeeper Zoe McGee to give the Bullets an early lead.
When play resumed, the game became a back and forth struggle as Enosburg clearly wanted to get back into the match.
It would take some time, but with 14 minutes and 40 seconds left in the half, a strong shot on goal by Sophie Burns would give the Hornets that opportunity.
Burns shot was stopped by Fairfax keeper Kamryn Taylor, but Kayla Gervais was in the right place at the right time and put the rebound home to even the score.
Four minutes later, Burns again would get a booming shot on goal, and this time Taylor was unable to contain it.
The ball rolled across the line giving the Hornets the lead 2-1.
When play resumed in the second half, Enosburg struggled to make complete passes to move upfield, and Fairfax was able to keep play in the Hornets end for the majority of the rest of the game.
Despite this, McGee and the Hornets defense were too much for Fairfax’s offense to overcome and kept the game scoreless for the remaining 40 minutes.
“Zoe had another great game; she’s done that for us all season long. Fairfax is a tough team, but the girls hung with them.
"We didn’t have as many shots on goal as we’d like, but today we gutted it out, which feels great,” said Head Coach Rodney Burns following the Hornets 2-1 win.
