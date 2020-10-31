ENOSBURG — Less than twelve hours after the boys secured a semifinal berth, the Enosburg girls' varsity soccer team earned a semifinal of their own.
The No. 1 Hornets took on No. 9 Lake Region in the DIII quarterfinal on Saturday morning.
Michaela Chase scored Enosburg's first goal off an assist from Erin Diette early in the first half to give the Hornets a 1-0 lead.
Lake Region had slightly more time of possession in the first, but Enosburg's defensive unit held the Rangers at bay.
Enosburg came out strong in the second half, keeping most of the play in the Rangers' zone.
When Lake Region did break through to Enosburg's 18, keeper Zoey McGee and the Hornet defenders worked diligently to maintain the shutout.
Enosburg's Sophie Burns went on the attack early in the second, ringing a laser off the post.
On her next attempt, Burns found the back of the net, giving the Hornets a 2-0 advantage. Diette had the assist.
In the final minutes of the game, the Rangers made a last-ditch effort to score, pressuring Hornet defenders, but the attempts proved to be futile.
"The two goals we had were great shots. Lake Region did put the pressure on us, and they had plenty of opportunities," said Hornet coach Rodney Burns.
"The ball was inside the 18 multiple times, and our defense cleared it. Our defense really stepped up today."
The undefeated Hornets will host the winner of the Vergennes (4) vs. Green Mountain (5) game on Wednesday afternoon at 2 pm.
"The girls are ready. If they play like this on Wednesday, they're going to be tough to beat," said Burns.
McGee, who has five shutouts this season, had plenty of action in net.
"I was on my toes the whole time; they were a great team," said McGee.
"In the last minutes, I knew it was my chance to get another shut out. I tried to stay as calm as I could because I knew my defenders were going to take care of it."
Three of those defenders, Emma Gervais, Emily Adams, and Megan Severance, reacted to the game.
"Everything was falling together today. It's so exciting for the whole team," said Severance.
"For the seniors, each of these games could be our last game ever. The fact that we played so well today was amazing."
"We got our heads in the game today, worked together, and communicated much better than in the last (playdown) game," said senior Emma Gervais.
Adams, a junior, reflected on the game-play.
"We were making really good passes up to people and worked together like triangles," said Adams.
The girls are looking forward to Wednesday's semifinal.
"I'm ready to take it to the next level; I know we can do it! We've shown ourselves we can do it," said Gervais. "We just need to win the next one."
