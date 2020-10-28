ENOSBURG — The No. 1 Enosburg Hornets hosted the No. 16 Randolph Ghost on Wednesday in the first round of the DIII playoffs.
Enosburg earned a 4-1 win over the Ghost, with Sophie Burns leading the Hornets’ scoring effort with three goals. Erin Diette added the fourth goal.
“I think in a No. 1 vs. No. 16 seed, it can always go one of two ways. The girls were ready, but what we played today wasn’t our style of soccer,” said Enosburg coach Rodney Burns.
“The girls gave their all, but we were missing some of the little things today.”
Randolph, fresh off a victory over Winooski to secure the 16th seed in DIII, came ready to compete.
“When the whistle blew, Randoph got things together, and they were moving the ball well,” said Burns.
“They put pressure on us--double-teamed us and forced us to make some bad passes. They controlled a lot of the game.
“We got fortunate where we were able to get the ball in the back of the net a few times.”
Facing a team from the southern part of the state always adds a bit of mystery to a game.
“The southern teams play a lot of DII schools, and it can be hard to judge them by their seed,” said Burns.
The Hornets will face No. 9 Lake Region on Saturday at Enosburg in the quarterfinal.
“These girls have come so far and played so well. I know we’ll get it together. We’ve got good leaders on the team,” said Burns.
One of those leaders, Zoey McGee, had seven saves on Wednesday.
“We haven’t had more than two goals scored on Zoey all year, and she’s had four shutouts on the season,” said Burns.
“She’s doing a great job. Our entire defense has really stepped up and played well.”
Randolphs goalie had 12 saves on the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.