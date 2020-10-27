LYNDONVILLE — On October 27, the EFHS boys volleyball team finished off their season with a trip to Lyndon Institute. This was a makeup for an earlier weather cancellation. The weather for the makeup match, though, was still not conducive to good volleyball, with temperatures hovering in the high 30s.
In a very close, competitive match, Lyndon prevailed 3-1 (22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 26-24). EFHS played well, but Lyndon's defense was scrappy enough to keep the Hornets' offense at bay.
Landon Blake had 10 kills, 7 assists, 5 digs; Devyn Gleason had 6 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Owen McKinstry had 5 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Kolten Robtoy had 4 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Nathaniel Robtoy had 5 kills, 21 assists, 2 blocks, 6 digs and Isaiah Sartwell had 3 kills, 1 dig
The Hornets finish their season 4-3.
“We didn't play our best volleyball today, but in retrospect, it's been a successful overall season. We have a young team, so getting to play this fall was really important for our future," said Hornet coach Jason Robtoy.
"At the beginning of the year, we were just hoping to be able to play. The adjustment to outdoor volleyball was challenging in some respects, but my guys adapted well. Our goals were to have fun, stay in shape, and play competitive volleyball. We accomplished all three.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.